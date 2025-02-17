Israel preparing to receive bodies of hostages declared dead on Thursday

Israel is preparing for the potential return of four hostage bodies on Thursday as part of the ongoing hostage deal with Hamas, Israeli officials said Monday.
The transfer, initially scheduled for next week, was moved up to allow time for DNA testing and identification procedures before the Sabbath.
Meanwhile, the Security Cabinet is set to convene Monday evening amid growing concerns that the deal could collapse, coinciding with the 500th day since Hamas’ October 7 attack. The meeting is expected to focus on the second phase of negotiations, which were supposed to begin on the 16th day of the cease-fire.
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich is expected to raise U.S. President Donald Trump’s controversial proposal for the relocation of Palestinians from Gaza, though it remains unclear whether a vote will take place.
Under the current deal, three living hostages are scheduled for release on Saturday. However, Israel is demanding the release of six hostages instead, in exchange for the delivery of hundreds of mobile housing units to Gaza.
The Cabinet meeting was announced on Sunday shortly after Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, disclosed in an interview with Fox News that talks on the second phase had already begun—contradicting previous denials from Israeli officials. Witkoff said negotiations would continue this week and that further discussions would determine how to successfully complete the second phase, though its initiation remains uncertain.
The second phase of the agreement is expected to involve an end to the war and a full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza in exchange for the release of all remaining living hostages. While Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office acknowledged Witkoff’s remarks, it clarified that an Israeli delegation set to depart for Cairo on Tuesday has been authorized only to discuss the ongoing implementation of the first phase of the agreement.
