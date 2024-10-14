Did CIA help in the assassination of senior Hezbollah official?

Hezbollah-affiliated newspaper quotes officials saying CIA operatives gather information on the terror group from Lebanese security officials, reveal the  whereabouts of Wafiq Safa ahead of the IDF strike, and aim to weaken the Iran-backed group politically 

Lior Ben Ari|
Was the CIA involved in the assassination of Wafiq Safa? According to a report in the Hezbollah-affiliated Al Akhbar newspaper that may have happened.
Ibrahim al Amin, editor of the paper published a story on Monday titled, American enters the war – Officers join Beirut station to weaken Hezbollah from within."
IDF strikes Beirut

He claimed Lebanese security officials admitted that Western intelligence agencies led by the U.S. initiated daily conversations with them to collect information on Hezbollah. The officials said that a CIA team arrived at the Beirut airport and drove out in a convoy of armed cars to the American embassy to join the CIA station there.
2 View gallery
ן ופיק ספאן ופיק ספא
Wafiq Safa
The report claimed that Hezbollah assigned Safa in his role as liaison to the Lebanese Army, to be in contact with some of the security officials although the terror group was aware that he may be compromised. Israel assassinated him in an attack on Beirut earlier this month.
One official said Hezbollah's suspicion over the U.S. involvement in the war grew after Safa was targeted by Israel and said he believed American intelligence played a role in his assassination.
2 View gallery
ראש ה-CIA ביל ברנסראש ה-CIA ביל ברנס
CIA chief William Burns
(Photo: Tom Williams / AP)
"The United States will support Israeli assassinations of non-military Hezbollah leaders to minimize its sway over Lebanese politics."

