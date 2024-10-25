Senior Hamas official rejects reported partial deal for Gaza

Osama Hamdan a senior member of the Hamas terror group on Friday rejected a proposal for a "small deal," that would see the release of some of the Israeli hostages held in Gaza.

Families of hostages said U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told them during his visit to Israel earlier in the week that he was trying to secure an initial deal to "test the waters" and see who can now speak for Hamas after the killing of its leader

Blinken met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the first big U.S. push for a Middle East ceasefire since Israel killed the leader of Hamas last week - and the last attempt before a presidential election that could upend U.S. policy. The two men met for 2.5 hours before the secretary met with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

