Lebanon slams Iran over claim that 30% of Lebanese soldiers are Hezbollah members

Lebanon’s military issued an unusual statement Thursday denying reports circulating on Iranian media that a significant share of its soldiers also serve in Hezbollah , saying the claims were false and aimed at damaging the army at a sensitive moment for the country.

The statement came after Iran International, an outlet linked to opponents of Iran’s regime, published comments earlier this month from Hossein Mohammadi Sirat of Imam Sadiq University in Tehran. Speaking on a website affiliated with Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Sirat claimed that “30 percent of Lebanon’s soldiers are Hezbollah members,” describing them as troops who wear army uniforms by day and join Hezbollah’s Basij-style structures after hours.

Lebanon’s military rejected the assertion outright. “A foreign website published information claiming affiliation or loyalty of army personnel to a certain party,” the army said. “Army Command denies the truth of this information and confirms that all personnel adhere to a clear military doctrine and are loyal only to the institution and the nation. We call on all parties to stop spreading news meant to harm the army’s reputation, especially during this critical period.”

The remarks from Tehran drew significant attention in Lebanon, including from outlets opposed to Hezbollah. MTV Lebanon ran a headline accusing Iran of “inciting Israel” against the Lebanese Armed Forces, arguing the comments amounted to undermining the country’s only national military institution.

The episode comes amid rising tension between Beirut and Tehran, as Lebanon’s new leadership under President Joseph Aoun seeks to strengthen the army, reassert state sovereignty across the country and push back against foreign interference — particularly from Iran. In recent months, Lebanese officials have repeatedly signaled that they want Iran to avoid inserting itself into internal Lebanese affairs.

Relations deteriorated further after senior Iranian figures commented on the fallout from Israel’s assassination of Hezbollah military chief Ali Haythem Tabatabai in Beirut’s Dahiyeh district. Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Raji publicly criticized his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi on X, writing: “I wanted to believe your claim that Iran does not interfere in Lebanon’s internal affairs, until one of your leader’s advisers appeared to tell us what matters here.”

Raji and Araghchi had already been exchanging indirect messages in recent weeks, with Raji expressing willingness to meet in a neutral country to address disputes. Araghchi replied that he welcomed a meeting in Tehran or Beirut, insisting Iran “does not interfere” and supports stronger bilateral ties.