Israel strikes central Beirut 'for first time since 2006'

The IDF struck at the heart of Lebanon’s capital of Beirut Thursday overnight with local reports alleging the attack also involved Israeli warships. It was later reported the military targeted a complex belonging to the Hezbollah-owned Islamic Health Organization with local media saying at least six were killed and seven wounded as a result.
CNN reported the attack was the first one executed against the center of the capital since 2006 and added a loud explosion was heard following the strikes. Many families left the area after the incident, according to reports.
Three missiles also hit the southern suburb of Dahieh, where Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed last week, and loud explosions were heard, Lebanese security officials said. The southern suburbs came under more than a dozen IDF strikes on Wednesday.
The IDF also struck Baalbek located in eastern Lebanon overnight, with local authorities reporting at least 46 individuals were killed and 86 injured in Wednesday’s attacks.
The military urged residents of Lebanese villages who have evacuated their homes not to return until further notice. "IDF raids are continuing," spokesperson Avichay Adraee said on X on Thursday.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: