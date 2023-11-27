Gigi Hadid shares reel accusing Israel of harvesting organs of dead Palestinians

American model and entrepreneur Gigi Hadid, who has often criticized Israel for its treatment of the Palestinians, shared a reel on her Instagram story that accuses Israel of harvesting the organs of dead Palestinians.

Hadid reshared a video by user Umme Murtaza (umme_murtazaa). In the clip, Murtaza told followers to "watch this disturbing video, where health officials admitted that Israeli authorities had harvested the organs of dead Palestinians for years without their consent."

Model Gigi Hadid shared a reel accusing Israel of harvesting the organs of dead Palestinians

The start of the reel shows Israeli and Palestinian flag emojis with the words "harvesting organs," implying that Israel is now harvesting the organs of dead Palestinians.

The video is a clip from an Israel Channel 2 investigation aired in 2009, which reports that in the 1990s, forensic specialists at Abu Kabir harvested skin, corneas, heart valves and bones from the bodies of Israeli soldiers, Israeli citizens, Palestinians and foreign workers, often without permission from relatives.

The accusation has been roundly criticized as a blood libel.

In a since-deleted Instagram post from over the weekend, Hadid falsely accused Israel of being “the only country in the world that keeps children as prisoners of war,” refering to Palestinian youths in Israeli prisons for stabbing and shooting attacks against israel, who are being freed to the West Bank as part of the hostage release deal negotiated between Israel and the terrorist organization Hamas.

In the same post she also accused Israel of “abduction, rape, humiliation, torture, murder of Palestinians years and years and years before Oct 7 2023.”

Hadid, whose father Mohamed is a Nazareth-born real estate developer, shared numerous anti-Israeli posts alongside her sister, Bella Hadid, during Israel's war in the Gaza Strip against the Palestinian enclave's Islamist rulers Hamas in May 2021, calling to “free Palestine." The two sisters combined have more than 100 million followers on social media.

Gigi Hadid has been a frequent critic of Israel

In March 2022, Hadid made another anti-Israeli post in which she compared the ongoing war in Ukraine to the lived experience of Palestinians in Gaza, writing in all caps: "HANDS OFF UKRAINE. HANDS OFF PALESTINE."

However, she appears to have quietly removed all her previous Instagram posts in which she criticized Israel going back to May 2021. Hadid has not provided any explanation for doing so.

Just days after Hamas' October 7 massacre, Hadid posted on Instagram a statement meant to acknowledge both Palestinian and Israeli suffering. "I have deep empathy and heartbreak for the Palestinian struggle and life under occupation. It is a responsibility I hold daily. I also feel a responsibility to my Jewish friends to make it clear as I have before: While I have dreams and hopes for Palestinians, none of them include the harm of a Jewish person," Hadid wrote.