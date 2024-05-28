Reservist who called for mutiny against IDF, defense minister, revealed

Two days after being questioned, it can now be revealed that the man who appeared in a video wearing a military uniform, with his face masked, and who and calling for a rebellion against senior military leadership , is Ofir Luzon from Herzliya.

Luzon has posted extensively on social media, showcasing his political views. Before the war, he criticized anti-government protests and strongly supported the judicial overhaul. Recently, he accused demonstrators of "trying to burn the country down."

2 View gallery Ofir Luzon ( Photo: Social media )

In the inciting video, Luzon attacked Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, declaring that reservists would not heed Gallant or IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, but only Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He had also labeled Gallant a "traitor" in one of his recent posts. The video, which sparked a significant uproar, is currently being investigated by the Military Police Criminal Investigation Division (CID), which identified Luzon as a reservist and detained him for questioning two days ago.

The video was shared on social media by Prime Minister Netanyahu's son, Yair Netanyahu, but he removed it because of the ensuing controversy. In the video, Luzon stated,: "We, the reservists, will not hand over the keys to any Palestinian authority or entity, be it Hamas, Fatah or any other Arab group. Prime Minister, the reservists stand behind you. We will stay here until the end, until victory."

2 View gallery Ofir Luzon speaking in the video ( Photo: Yedidia Hamami )

Addressing Gallant, Luzon said: "You cannot win a war. Resign - you cannot win the war and command us. I am informing you Mr. Gallant - if we do not go until victory, 100,000 reservist soldiers will stay on the border. We will not move from the fence. We will call on the citizens of Israel to come to Gaza and, under our protection, we will listen to one leader – not the defense minister, not the chief of staff, but the prime minister."

On Saturday night, Netanyahu's office released a statement condemning military insubordination, without specifically addressing the recently published video. "The prime minister has repeatedly warned of the dangers posed by the phenomenon of insubordination and the permissive attitude toward it. The prime minister is consistent in his stance, firmly rejecting any form of insubordination from any quarter, and expects all systems to address such cases equally."