IDF eliminates Hezbollah financier tied to Iranian funds

Military says Haytham Abdullah Bakri, head of Al-Sadiq Currency Exchange in southern Lebanon, helped funnel Iranian Quds Force funds to Hezbollah for weapons, salaries and operations

Elisha Ben Kimon, Lior Ben Ari|
The IDF said Wednesday its forces killed the head of a currency exchange company in southern Lebanon who was responsible for transferring funds from Iran to Hezbollah.
According to the military, Haytham Abdullah Bakri, head of the Al-Sadiq Currency Exchange, played a central role in Hezbollah's financial network, which facilitated the transfer and storage of Iranian funds.
2 View gallery
הית'ם עבדאללה בכריהית'ם עבדאללה בכרי
Haytham Abdullah Bakri
The military said the money, originating from Iran’s Quds Force, was used to purchase weapons, manufacture military equipment and pay salaries to Hezbollah operatives.
The IDF said the operation dealt a significant blow to Hezbollah’s financial infrastructure.
Last week, the military said that during recent hostilities with Iran, a targeted strike killed Behnam Shahriyari, who it identified as a senior figure overseeing the financial mechanisms that transferred hundreds of millions of dollars annually from the Quds Force to its proxies across the Middle East.
2 View gallery
בהנאם שהריאריבהנאם שהריארי
Behnam Shahriyari
The assassination of Behnam Shahriyari by the Israeli Air Force
(Video: IDF)
These mechanisms reportedly included money transfer routes operating through currency exchanges in Turkey, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates, which were then offset through exchanges in Lebanon.
The IDF described the actions as a major disruption to Iranian funding channels supporting Hezbollah.
""