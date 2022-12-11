Israel announces humanitarian aid for Ukraine, hopes to curry favor at UN

Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky announced last Friday that Israel is preparing to send further humanitarian aid to war-torn Ukraine, as Jerusalem hopes to reverse Kyiv's recent voting pattern adverse to the Jewish state at the United Nations.
The aid package includes advanced surgical equipment worth $1.2 million which was transferred to a children's hospital in the Ukrainian capital, as well as a donation of 20 powerful electric generators worth over $1 million to help Ukrainians deal with vast damages to the electric grid from Russian bombings.
“We’re preparing to deliver the generators by the end of the year, which will aid in Ukraine’s power issues,” Brodsky said.
The initiative was announced at a ceremony in a hospital in Kyiv in attendance of Ukraine’s deputy health minister and other officials, during which Brodsky unveiled a plaque in the hospital reading: “The equipment donated by the Israeli Ministry of Foreign affairs and MASHAV."
MASHAV is the ministry's Agency for International Development Cooperation.
The Defense Ministry is expected to provide Ukraine with four armored ambulances, one of which has already been delivered.
Israel’s humanitarian aid to Ukraine amounts to millions of dollars since the Russian invasion of the country began last February. Focusing mainly on medical aid, Israel founded field hospitals in Ukraine during the early stages of the invasion, alongside donations of medical equipment, food, and more.
“Despite criticism of Israel often voiced by Ukrainian officials, we’ll continue to aid Ukraine, this is our moral duty,” Brodsky said.
Brodsky met with Ukraine’s deputy Health Minister, who emphasized that Ukraine is appreciative of the aid given by Israel. The official also requested once again military support from Israel in the form of air defense systems, a request which Israel has repeatedly denied for fears of Russian retaliation.
During their meeting, Brodsky raised concerns over Ukraine's recent voting pattern at the United Nations, voting for several resolutions against Israel.
The Israeli envoy asked for Ukraine to vote against or abstain from the upcoming vote at the UN General Assembly requesting an opinion from the International Court of Justice on Israel's supposed occupation of Palestinian territories.
“An anti-Israeli vote threatens continued aid for Ukraine,” Brodsky warned.