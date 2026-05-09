Unarmed Rahat man shot dead by Border Police during chase

The man was identified as Ahmad Said al-Naami, a resident of the Bedouin city in the Negev. The incident took place in Neighborhood 2. Magen David Adom medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The man was identified as Ahmad Said al-Naami, a resident of the Bedouin city in the Negev. The incident took place in Neighborhood 2. Magen David Adom medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The man was identified as Ahmad Said al-Naami, a resident of the Bedouin city in the Negev. The incident took place in Neighborhood 2. Magen David Adom medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police said reserve Border Police officers operating in Rahat spotted a suspicious vehicle and signaled the driver to stop for inspection. According to police, the man ignored the officers’ calls, fled in his vehicle and later continued on foot, with two officers pursuing him.

Police said reserve Border Police officers operating in Rahat spotted a suspicious vehicle and signaled the driver to stop for inspection. According to police, the man ignored the officers’ calls, fled in his vehicle and later continued on foot, with two officers pursuing him.

Police said reserve Border Police officers operating in Rahat spotted a suspicious vehicle and signaled the driver to stop for inspection. According to police, the man ignored the officers’ calls, fled in his vehicle and later continued on foot, with two officers pursuing him.