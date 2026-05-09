Unarmed Rahat man shot dead by Border Police during chase

A 50-year-old man from Rahat was shot dead by Border Police officers before dawn Saturday during a police chase, despite being unarmed.
The man was identified as Ahmad Said al-Naami, a resident of the Bedouin city in the Negev. The incident took place in Neighborhood 2. Magen David Adom medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
Police said reserve Border Police officers operating in Rahat spotted a suspicious vehicle and signaled the driver to stop for inspection. According to police, the man ignored the officers’ calls, fled in his vehicle and later continued on foot, with two officers pursuing him.
Police said the officers carried out arrest procedures, including firing into the air, but the suspect continued fleeing. They said he was later stopped, resisted arrest and assaulted the two officers, who felt their lives were in danger. At that point, police said, the officers fired at him.
Police said officers and medical teams provided treatment at the scene, but he was later pronounced dead.
The incident was reported to the relevant authorities and is under review, police said.