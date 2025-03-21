Israeli national killed in avalanche near France’s Villaroger ski resort

An Israeli national was killed in an avalanche outside the Villaroger ski resort in France's Savoie region in the Alps, French media reported Friday evening.
“The Israeli embassy in Paris and the department for Israelis abroad are handling a ski accident in France involving Israelis. The embassy and the department are in contact with local authorities to assist those involved," The Foreign Ministry said in a statement without confirming the foreign report.
According to French reports, the avalanche took place in the "Grand Col" area, outside the ski resort. The area remains at significant risk for further avalanches. AFP reported that units from the French gendarmerie’s mountain rescue team (PGHM) and an emergency medical service (SAMU) doctor were dispatched to the scene.
Villaroger is a quaint mountain village in France's Savoie region, offering direct access to the expansive Les Arcs ski area, which boasts 200 kilometers (124 miles) of pistes. Despite its proximity to renowned resorts like Val d'Isere and Tignes, Villaroger provides a tranquil alternative for skiers seeking a peaceful retreat.
The village maintains its rustic charm with traditional chalets and forested surroundings. Notably, it features one of Europe's longest ski runs — a 7-kilometer (4.3 miles) descent with a 2,000-meter (6,562 feet) vertical drop from the Aiguille Rouge summit to Villaroger.