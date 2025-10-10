The plan: IDF withdrawal will be completed at noon and clock for hostages release starts ticking

With the a greement to return the hostages and end the war in Gaza approved , IDF forces Friday began withdrawing to the agreed lines. The IDF completed the dismantling of outposts and static defensive positions in the Gaza Strip and is expected to complete the withdrawal at noon — in order to start counting, from midnight, the 72 hours Hamas has under the agreement to return the hostages, Monday at noon.

At noon, the ceasefire is expected to take effect officially, thereby ending the war. The military is still cautious about formally declaring that, because of tension on the ground reflected in frequent fire at suspects near the forces and signs of nervousness on both sides.

IDF forces leave Gaza overnight ( Video: Brigade 188 )

4 View gallery IDF forces leave Gaza as ceasefire goes into effect ( Photo: Brigade 188 )

As part of a huge logistical operation by Southern Command and the Logistics Directorate, thousands of infrastructures of various kinds were dismantled — industrial generators, antennas, soldiers’ accommodation, observation posts, fighting positions and more. Hundreds of trucks, bulldozers and engineering vehicles are participating in the logistical operation. IDF forces will deploy by midday to new defensive positions in the reinforced buffer area near the border.

IDF closes military base in northern Gaza after signing agreement ( Video: Gilad Cohen )

According to testimony from officers in Southern Command, at least two of the new positions being established near the border are located east of the “yellow line” on the maps published by the political echelon. The IDF, as a professional body, has so far not commented on the withdrawal line, at the instruction of the political echelon. These are at least two new positions whose corrected location, apparently at Hamas’ request, is not on the main longitudinal axis of the Gaza Strip,Salah al-Din road, but rather on the “70 Ridge” close to the border. This area is opposite Kibbutz Be’eri in the northern strip, where until Thursday the Netzarim Corridor was located.

Meanwhile, the commander of Brigade 188, Col. M., told his fighters upon leaving Gaza: “Stations 188 — here is the summit, time to hold your heads high. Since Nov. 7, 2023 you have operated with determination, comradeship and dedication to the goal — you fulfilled the mission. The flash in your eyes did not go out for a moment and the moral compass was present in every task you performed. During the operation we were physically close to the hostages; everything you did created the conditions for bringing our brothers home. This is the deepest meaning of our fighting — to turn military power into hope."

4 View gallery IDF forces withdraw from Gaza Strip ahead of ceasefire ( Photo: Gilad Cohen )





4 View gallery Destruction in Gaza City





4 View gallery IDF forces leave Gaza ( Photo: Gilad Cohen )

“Each one of you is part of a historic, military and national chapter,” the brigade commander said. “Along the way we lost friends, we carry their memory in pain; our achievements are also their victory. This current mission has ended, you have made the State of Israel safer, but we must always remain alert, sharp and ready. The duty to defend the citizens of Israel is our compass. Here — the summit. Good luck. Over.