Government convenes four hours late to approve hostage deal; Witkoff, Kushner join meeting

The security cabinet convened late, and the full government session that was to begin at 6 p.m. was postponed and opened only at 10:15 p.m., with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu absent for much of the meeting while he met U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner . The additional delay was attributed to continued discussions over compiling the list of terrorists to be released.

After the security cabinet and before the government session, Witkoff and Kushner visited the prime minister’s office. They had arrived in Israel from Egypt around 6 p.m., having taken part in the Sharm el-Sheikh talks where the parties reached the deal. In an unusual move, following their meeting with Netanyahu, Witkoff and Kushner entered the government session for about half an hour; applause was heard in the meeting room shortly afterward.

5 View gallery Government meeting ( Photo: Maayan Tuaf, GPO )

Netanyahu and the two U.S. envoys later left the session. Earlier, the security cabinet did not hold a vote; the full government is to approve the release of terrorists from Israeli prisons as part of the agreement. Moments before the meeting, Palestinian sources in Gaza reported fatalities and missing people in an attack on Gaza City in an apparent attempt to kill two Hamas terrorists.

At the security cabinet session that preceded the government meeting, Shas chairman Aryeh Deri said the deal was “a great achievement,” adding, “we have a short memory — where we were and where we are now.” Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Eyal Zamir also told ministers that the IDF had achieved “huge accomplishments” in the war, telling the cabinet members, “We are world champions at being sour. This is a great achievement.”

5 View gallery ( Photo: Maayan Tuaf, GPO )

Agriculture Minister Avi Dichter defended the deal, saying: “Until two months ago no one here could have imagined we would reach such an agreement.” Ministers protested during the session over the identities of terrorists to be freed. The head of the negotiating team, the Shin Bet deputy head M., who returned today from talks in Sharm, told attendees: “I too find it hard to accept freeing these terrorists— but it is the price we must pay. We must swallow it.” Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir replied: “We have an excellent memory that remembers the release of Sinwar and the damage caused by freeing murderous terrorists.”

Kushner to ministers: “The deal preserves Israel’s security”

In the government session, Ben-Gvir addressed Witkoff and Kushner, saying, “You would never release them in the United States. I appreciate the hard work you are doing and the help to Israel, but let’s be real — you would not support such a deal.” He argued that “it is impossible to make peace with Hamas; they want to kill us.” Witkoff responded: “I understand you, but let me tell you a personal story. I had a child who died of an overdose, and I wanted to kill the family of the person who gave him the drug. But when I got to court, I saw the parents, full of shame and asking for forgiveness, and I forgave them.”

5 View gallery ( Photo: Maayan Tuaf, GPO )

Ben-Gvir retorted, “That’s the difference — those who murdered us on Oct. 7 do not ask for forgiveness.” Kushner said Hamas was isolated and deterred worldwide; Ben-Gvir answered: “Would you make peace with Hitler? Hamas is Hitler.” Trump’s son-in-law and adviser told ministers: “We made a deal that isolates Hamas and pushes actors in the Arab world to want peace.” He added, “The agreement preserves Israel’s security. If we have to act by force, we will act by force. Either it will go the easy way, or it will go the hard way.”

The outline: 250 of 270 ‘prisoners’ to be freed

The government must approve the release of Palestinian prisoners — 250 “security prisoners” and 1,700 Gaza residents detained after the October 7 massacre who were not involved in the attacks. Concurrent with the start of the cabinet meeting, officials published the draft outline of the deal that will be presented to ministers for approval. After the cabinet and government approve the prisoner list, it will be published as in previous exchanges.

The decision states that “within 72 hours of completing IDF preparations, 20 living Israeli hostages and 28 deceased hostages — including four deceased who are not Israeli nationals — will be returned from the Gaza Strip to Israel. All living and deceased hostages will be transferred to the security forces of the State of Israel.” Regarding the release of Palestinian prisoners, it says that 250 security prisoners will be freed out of 270 held by the Israel Prison Service.

“For reasons of the state’s foreign relations and required security considerations, 250 prisoners and detainees (hereinafter — the security prisoners) will be released from the list of 270 prisoners and detainees held in IPS custody,” the document reads. It also specifies the release of 1,700 Gaza residents who were detained after October 7 and were not involved in the attacks, and 22 minors from Gaza who were detained after October 7 and were not involved in the attacks.

5 View gallery Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff with President Issac Herzog in Jerusalem

In addition, conditional on the return of deceased hostages, Israel will transfer to Gaza the remains of 360 terrorists, at a ratio of 15 terrorists for each Israeli deceased hostage (of the 28 deceased hostages, four are not Israeli). If Hamas returns fewer deceased hostages, Israel will transfer fewer terrorists’ remains in proportion to the specified ratio. In any case, the document states, security prisoners, Gaza residents not involved in October 7, and terrorists’ remains will be transferred immediately after Israel receives all the hostages.

Prisoners freed under the deal will be deported to Gaza or to foreign countries that agree to accept them. Negotiations with various countries have already begun. In past deals, most terrorists were deported to Gaza, Egypt and Turkey, and a few to Malaysia. Current assessments indicate Turkey and Qatar are likely to accept the bulk of the security prisoners.

According to the report, on Sunday Gaza terror groups will prepare the release of living hostages and the transfer of the dead; the next day, President Trump will visit Israel; on Monday, Palestinian prisoners will be freed, crossings will be opened, aid deliveries will begin, and immediate talks on the next phase of the agreement will start. Regarding deceased hostages, Hamas undertook to return those whose locations it knows with certainty.

The group said it does not know with certainty the locations of nine of the 28 deceased hostages. To find those remaining bodies, the plan calls for a task force to be established to locate, search for and return deceased hostages not returned in the first 72 hours of the agreement. The task force will include Israel, the United States, Egypt, Turkey and Qatar, and will operate with Gaza-area contacts to gather all information and capabilities needed to complete the search.

Ben-Gvir’s list to Netanyahu

As noted, ministers from the Religious Zionism and Otzma Yehudit parties said they will vote against the deal. During a conversation between Netanyahu and Ben-Gvir over the holiday, the minister handed over a list of names of senior terrorists considered “symbols” who must not under any circumstances be released, including Marwan Barghouti. Accordingly, the prime minister’s office announced that Barghouti will not be released. Ben-Gvir also demanded in the conversation that released terrorists not be allowed to return to the streets of Israel but instead be deported, a demand that was accepted and included in the proposal.

5 View gallery ( Photo: Noam Moskovitz )

“The hearts of us all are filled with joy, happiness and excitement that all our hostages are expected to return home — the living to their families and rehabilitation, and the dead to burial,” Ben-Gvir said ahead of the government meeting. “However, alongside this joy, we must not ignore the price: the release of thousands of terrorists, including 250 murderers expected to be freed from prisons. This is an unbearable heavy price. These are terrorists whose past behavior shows they will return to terrorism and to their murderous craft. Therefore, in light of this, I and the ministers of Otzma Yehudit cannot raise our hands for a deal that frees those murderous terrorists, and we will oppose it in the government.”