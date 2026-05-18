Trump says he delayed Iran strike planned for Tuesday

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he has called off a planned U.S. military attack on Iran that had been scheduled for Tuesday, citing appeals from the leaders of Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates as negotiations continue.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Qatar’s emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani; Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman; and UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan asked him to hold off on the planned strike because “serious negotiations are now taking place.”

1 View gallery US President Donald Trump ( Photo: Alex Brandon/AP )

Trump said the Gulf leaders believe a deal can be reached that would be “very acceptable” to the United States, countries in the Middle East and others. He said any deal must include “NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS FOR IRAN.”

Trump said that, out of respect for the leaders, he instructed Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine and the U.S. military not to carry out the scheduled attack.

But he said he also ordered them to be ready to launch “a full, large scale assault of Iran, on a moment’s notice” if an acceptable deal is not reached.

Israel’s defense establishment is on alert for the possibility of renewed fighting . In recent days, Israeli officials have held talks and coordinated with U.S. forces on several plans, including a targeted American operation. Israeli security officials said any move would have to resolve the issue of Iran’s enriched uranium, which Tehran is currently refusing to transfer to the United States or another country. A military operation that fails to address that issue would be considered a failure, they said.

A broad air campaign against Iran would be complex and require at least several days of operations. Despite interest among some Western officials in a short, intense operation, it is unclear whether such an operation is possible or whether the pace of the war could be controlled. If fighting resumes, Israel and the United States would need to reestablish air superiority, a process involving multiple operations that could take days.

The element of surprise would also have to be different, especially after two previous opening strikes and as Iran prepares for the possibility of renewed fighting.

Meanwhile, the IDF would have to respond to developments on the northern border if war with Iran resumes. Israeli officials believe that if the ceasefire with Tehran collapses, it would directly affect fighting in southern Lebanon, including the scope of Israeli strikes and Hezbollah fire, which would likely increase and expand toward Israeli communities.

In a war with Iran, Northern Command would have to operate with more limited air force and military intelligence capabilities, potentially affecting its moves on the battlefield.

“Ultimately, it must be remembered that enriched uranium is the core of the event, and it must be dismantled militarily, diplomatically or by any other means,” a security official said.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian wrote on X that “dialogue is not surrender.”