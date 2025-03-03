Haifa terror attack: Assailant gets off bus and stabs repeatedly | Watch video of attack

Recordings from emergency responders reveal the panic during Monday morning’s deadly stabbing attack at Haifa’s Central Station.

"Someone on the bus pulled out a knife. This is a terror attack! There’s a small child on the ground. I see three casualties," a woman is heard saying as she called for medical help. Footage shows the assailant stepping off the bus and continuing his attack, repeatedly stabbing a 65-year-old man from Kafr Kanna in the back until he collapsed. The attacker, a 20-year-old Druze resident of Shfar'am, was shot dead by security personnel. See footage of the attack:

Footage from the attacker at the Haifa bus station

According to Magen David Adom, the first report of the attack came at 9:53 a.m. A total of five people were wounded, including the man who was killed. Three others were seriously injured, including a 15-year-old boy whose condition later stabilized and is now listed as moderate. A woman in her 70s was also wounded and is in moderate condition.

Israel Police confirmed that the attacker, named as Yitro Shahin, a 20-year-old with German citizenship from the northern city of Shfar'am, began his stabbing spree on a bus before exiting at Haifa’s Central Station, where he continued attacking people until he was shot dead by security personnel and a civilian. Investigators are now examining his recent stay abroad and his reasons for returning to Israel last week. His family claims he suffered from severe mental illness.

2 View gallery The scene of the attack ( Photo: Sharon Tzur )

"We are shocked by what happened. He had been struggling with mental illness for years," his uncle, Roni Haris, told Ynet. "I am an IDF veteran with a disability, and his other uncle is a reservist. There is nothing in our family that is hostile to the state. This is a tragic incident, and we want to understand what really happened because all we have been told is that he was killed. We want the truth and answers to our questions."

Eyewitness accounts suggest that the assailant traveled on a bus from northern Israel before boarding another bus and continuing to Haifa. "He got off at the central station, shouted 'Allahu Akbar,' and started stabbing people on the platform," a witness said. Security guards then shot and neutralized him.

The deputy mayor of Shfar'am, Faraj Hanifas, echoed the family’s claim that Shahin suffered from severe mental illness and was receiving treatment from the city's welfare department. However, he expressed strong condemnation of the attack.

Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif, the spiritual leader of the Druze community in Israel, also denounced the attack. "We strongly condemn this morning’s incident. My condolences go to the family of the victim, and I wish a full recovery to the wounded. This is a tragic and painful event, and my heart is with the families. Before drawing conclusions, it is important to wait for a thorough investigation by security forces regarding the background, circumstances, and the severe mental illness from which he suffered," he said.

He also emphasized that members of the Druze community actively fight terrorism, noting that Druze security personnel were involved in neutralizing the attacker.

2 View gallery The victim of the attack, Hassan Dhamsheh of Kafr Kana

In the aftermath of the attack, authorities investigated whether the 65-year-old victim, in addition to being stabbed, may have been mistakenly shot by a security guard who had identified him as the assailant. Following examinations, officials confirmed that the man had suffered multiple stab wounds to his neck and that a single bullet wound was found on his foot — likely from the shots fired at the terrorist. However, police stated that the gunshot was not the cause of death, and his body was sent for an autopsy.

Magen David Adom paramedic Itai Mazor described the chaotic scene: "There was absolute mayhem, with security guards and police officers rushing in from all directions. Despite the tragic outcome, the attack could have been far worse. Fortunately, there weren’t too many civilians at the scene, or it could have ended much more tragically."

Israel’s police chief, Danny Levi, visited the site of the attack, which is one of Israel’s largest transportation hubs, and confirmed that "one terrorist was eliminated by civilian forces." He added that security forces were conducting searches and setting up roadblocks to ensure that the assailant acted alone.

Acting National Security Minister Haim Katz held a security briefing to assess the situation and receive updates on the victims. "The coming days will be challenging," he said. "The Israel Police and all emergency and rescue agencies are on high alert, but the public must remain vigilant and report any suspicious individuals without hesitation. I commend the security guards who acted swiftly and neutralized the terrorist."