Newborn found abandoned in Hadera stairwell; police launch probe

Police on Monday opened an investigation after a newborn baby was found abandoned in a stairwell of a public building in the coastal city of Hadera .

Officers who arrived at the scene transferred the infant to municipal social services. Paramedics later took the baby to Hillel Yaffe Medical Center, where the infant was reported to be in stable condition.

Magen David Adom said it received a call at 9:52 a.m. reporting a baby found in a stairwell of a building in Hadera. Medics said the infant was about a week old, fully conscious and wrapped in blankets when they arrived.

Emergency medic Shira Siman Tov Cohen said the baby was placed in a heated ambulance to prevent hypothermia and underwent an initial medical assessment.

“The baby was conscious and appeared stable,” she said. “We wrapped the infant in clean blankets and transported the baby to the hospital, holding the infant close to provide warmth and a sense of safety.”