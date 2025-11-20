Israel expects to keep regional military edge despite planned sale of F-35s to Saudi

Israel expects to maintain access to more advanced U.S. weaponry, a government spokesperson said on Thursday when asked about Washington's plan to sell F-35 warplanes to Saudi Arabia.

Israel is the only Middle Eastern country operating the F-35, one of the most advanced warplanes ever built. U.S. law guarantees Israel a "qualitative military edge" in the region.

"The United States and Israel have a long-standing understanding, which is that Israel maintains the qualitative edge when it comes to its defense," spokesperson Shosh Bedrosian told reporters.

"That has been true yesterday, that has been true today, and the Prime Minister (Benjamin Netanyahu) believes that will be true tomorrow and in the future," she said.

The spokesperson's remarks were the first official comment from the Israeli government on the Saudi sale, announced earlier this week by President Donald Trump .

Saudi Arabia does not officially recognize the state of Israel. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, said during a visit to Washington this week that the kingdom wanted official ties with Israel but also wanted to ensure a clear path for a two-state solution with Palestinian independence.

Netanyahu vehemently opposes Palestinian statehood.