With a red carpet and an F-35 fly-over: Bin Salman welcomed at White House

U.S. President Donald Trump welcomed the arrival of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the White House on Tuesday afternoon for a visit that is drawing interest in Israel following Trump’s stated willingness to sell F‑35 jets to Saudi Arabia, and the assessment that he will press bin Salman to join the Abraham Accords and normalize relations with Israel.
A red carpet was spread out in honor of the Crown Prince, who shook the U.S. president’s hand. Afterwards, the two looked to the skies as fighter jets, apparently F‑35s, participated in a fly‑by marking bin Salman’s arrival. After the reception and a tour at the White House, the leaders will continue to the Oval Office.
This is the Crown Prince’s first U.S. visit since 2018 — the year in which Saudi journalist and regime‑critic Jamal Khashoggi was murdered by Saudi agents after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. U.S. intelligence later determined that bin Salman ordered the killing, and the incident triggered global shock and anger toward the Saudi heir‑apparent.
Bin Salman denied ordering Khashoggi’s killing but acknowledged the fact that he was responsible for the act, by virtue of being the de facto ruler of the kingdom. The festive reception he is being given at the White House is one of the signs of the restoration of relations between Washington and Riyadh following the Khashoggi murder.
The Crown Prince’s visit is intended to deepen security and economic cooperation between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia. Trump on Monday night ended speculation and confirmed that he intends to approve the giant deal under which Saudi Arabia will receive the F‑35 fighter jets. “They were great allies,” said Trump of the Saudis in a conversation with reporters in the Oval Office when asked if he will approve the sale. “They certainly like us a lot. Look at the situation in Iran, we destroyed their nuclear capability. Yes, I say that we will do that.”
Last week Trump said that the Saudis “want to buy a lot” of jets, noting that he was considering the issue. According to reports, Saudi Arabia has asked the Americans to purchase 48 F‑35 jets. In addition, the U.S. president reiterated his hope that the Saudis will join the Abraham Accords and normalize relations with Israel.
In addition to the sale of advanced combat jets to Saudi Arabia — a sale that will end Israel’s qualitative military edge in the skies of the Middle East — further deals are on the agenda. A senior White House official told Reuters that, during the visit, the parties are expected to announce deals in defense, manufacturing and technology.
Trump aims to realize Saudi Arabia’s commitment to invest $600 billion in the U.S. in the coming years, as agreed during Trump’s visit to the kingdom in May. “The Saudis will tomorrow spend a large sum of money on the U.S.,” a White House senior official told Reuters Monday. With regard to Trump’s wish to bring Saudi Arabia into the Abraham Accords, the official said: “It is very important to him that they join during his term in office, and so he has increased the pressure on the matter.”
Bin Salman, for his part, is seeking U.S. security guarantees in light of events in the Middle East, and in addition wants access to artificial‑intelligence technology, and to advance an agreement regarding the civilian nuclear‑energy program. Reuters reported that the U.S. and Saudi Arabia are expected to announce during the visit cooperation in the field of civilian nuclear energy.
Today it was reported that, during the Crown Prince’s visit to the White House, Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays for the Saudi club Al‑Nassr FCC, will also visit
The sources reporting Ronaldo’s arrival did not specify whether the Portuguese athlete is part of the Saudi delegation.