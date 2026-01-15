Netanyahu’s pardon request is pending: This is how many others requested, received pardons in 2025

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s request for a pardon in the trial underway against him remains under review by the Justice Ministry’s Pardons Department.
On Thursday, the office of President Isaac Herzog published its 2025 summary of pardons activity, focusing on rehabilitation of those affected by the war and leniency for service members who made a significant contribution to Israel’s security.
During the past year, 1,683 new requests were opened by the legal department at the President’s Residence, one of which stood out above the rest. While the number of requests declined slightly compared with 2024, it remained higher on average than in the past five years. Most applications sought a shortening of criminal record registration periods, totaling 874.
In 2025, the President’s Residence continued special frameworks addressing hardships stemming from the war, including the Swords of Iron framework for reserve and active-duty service members who contributed significantly to state security. As a result, many decisions concerned those who served in mandatory or reserve service.
Overall, the president issued 1,315 decisions, including 456 favorable rulings. Of the positive decisions, 59% involved shortening expungement or limitation periods for criminal records, 23% involved leniency in fines and 10% involved reductions in prison sentences or community service.
More than 200 favorable decisions were issued under the special frameworks following the president’s call to assist populations affected by October 7 and the war, including bereaved families, families of hostages, survivors of the massacre, evacuees, residents of frontline communities, affected business owners and members of the security forces. Nearly half of all favorable decisions were issued under the Swords of Iron framework, as well as frameworks for soldiers and national service, combating racism, exiting prostitution and the “Bereshit” program.
In line with presidential policy, leniency was generally not granted to sex offenders, domestic violence offenders, serious traffic offenders or for climate and environmental offenses.
The President’s Residence said it emphasized holistic treatment of pardon applicants in 2025, working with the Justice Ministry’s Pardons Department and relevant rehabilitation bodies to tailor responses, including rehabilitation programs or community support. The data did not include figures on requests submitted or approved during ongoing trials, cases involving bribery or fraud and breach of trust, requests by politicians or other senior officials or those advanced at the urging of foreign leaders.
A statement said the review process is conducted in close cooperation between the President’s Residence and the Justice Ministry, headed by Justice Minister Yariv Levin, and praised the professional work and cooperation in service of the public.