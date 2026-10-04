Russia strikes Kyiv bridges with drones as Putin escalates attacks on Ukraine

Russia describes its broad assault on Ukraine in recent days as a campaign of retaliation. On Saturday, it urged diplomats and foreign nationals in Kyiv to leave the city ahead of further “mass retaliatory strikes,” which it said would target military sites in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities. Russia says it is seeking to make Ukraine pay for its repeated drone attacks in recent months against oil refineries and storage facilities deep inside Russia, strikes that caused a Russian fuel crisis over the summer, as well as

attacks on warehouses belonging to Russian e-commerce giants Wildberries