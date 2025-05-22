Report: Netanyahu’s influence over Trump falls as Saudi crown prince gains clout

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s influence over U.S. President Donald Trump has declined sharply in recent months, according to a senior Trump administration official cited in Israeli media.

The official reportedly told associates that while Netanyahu’s sway with Trump was once rated “9 out of 10,” it has now dropped to a mere 3 or 4. In contrast, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is described as the dominant voice shaping Trump’s view of the Middle East.

The report noted that Trump’s first foreign trip after his 2024 election victory included a visit to Saudi Arabia but skipped Israel , highlighting the importance he placed on ties with Riyadh.

The official also said the suffering and hunger in Gaza have suddenly become central issues for the Trump camp, echoing concerns common in Saudi discourse. Trump has also refrained from blocking a Saudi- and French-led initiative to hold a conference in New York next month aimed at advancing a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The conference, scheduled for June 17, is expected to include Israeli opposition figures and other political players. French President Emmanuel Macron and Prince Mohammed are reportedly pushing several Western governments to recognize a Palestinian state and announce it during the summit.

In a related development, Bloomberg reported that France and Saudi Arabia are jointly drafting a proposal to disarm Hamas in exchange for transforming the terror group into a purely political body. The goal, according to the report, is to allow Hamas to take part in a future Palestinian government. Israel has firmly rejected any arrangement that grants Hamas political legitimacy after the current conflict.

The Trump official, speaking critically of Netanyahu, suggested the Israeli leader may now hold less value in Trump’s eyes than he did under former President Joe Biden. The official cited Netanyahu’s recent press conference, in which he made controversial remarks regarding the October 7 attacks. “Is he even with us?” the official was quoted as saying.

While many in Trump’s circle continue to support Israel and Netanyahu, the remarks reflect ongoing internal rivalries and shifting alliances around the president. The fact that such views are being expressed publicly points to growing challenges for Netanyahu on the international stage.