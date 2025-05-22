Hostage talks falter: Israel refuses Hamas demands for guarantees, recalls delegation

Israel on Thursday recalled its remaining delegation from Doha after indirect negotiations with Hamas over a hostage deal stalled, an Israeli official said.
The decision to withdraw all representatives came after Hamas failed to respond to a U.S.-backed proposal that Israel had accepted. “Hamas has not responded at all to the American proposal and continues to cling to its rejectionist stance,” the official said. “If there is a change and Hamas accepts the proposal, the delegation will immediately return.”
The move comes amid rising frustration over the lack of progress in negotiations mediated by Steve Witkoff, President Donald Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East. While senior members of the Israeli negotiating team returned to Israel earlier this week, working-level Mossad teams had remained in Doha at Witkoff’s request. They were recalled Thursday following what officials described as a complete impasse.
Hamas has demanded that any ceasefire agreement be anchored in a United Nations Security Council resolution and that the United States provide clear guarantees. The group has also called for Witkoff to personally sign the deal. Israeli officials have rejected those demands, saying they were not part of the Witkoff framework Israel agreed to.
Senior Israeli officials involved in the negotiations — including the M, deputy head of the Shin Bet security agency; Gal Hirsch, the government’s coordinator for hostages and missing persons; and Ophir Falk, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s foreign policy adviser — returned to Israel early Tuesday. The recall of the remaining teams followed.
Netanyahu’s office announced Tuesday that Israel had accepted the American proposal “based on the Witkoff framework,” and that it had been relayed to Hamas through mediators. “So far, Hamas continues to reject it,” the statement said. “After about a week of intense contacts, the senior negotiation team will return to Israel for consultations.”
Sources close to the talks said that despite reports, no substantive negotiations actually took place in Doha. Hamas officials have echoed that assessment. “It all depends on Trump,” one source said. “Only he can save the situation. The negotiations have run their course. If Hamas decides to move forward with the Witkoff framework, the delegation will return immediately.”
Witkoff is continuing indirect discussions with Hamas through Palestinian American businessman Bashara Bahbah. U.S. officials are reportedly frustrated with Israel amid allegations that it is not pursuing a comprehensive agreement. Despite the stalled talks, American officials believe a deal remains possible, even as Israel expands its military campaign in Gaza under Operation Gideon’s Chariots.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Back in Israel, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum expressed anguish over the halted negotiations. “The news of the suspension causes us immense pain — pain that has lasted 594 days and only grows worse,” the group said in a statement. “But we will not break, and we will not despair. We will continue to fight for the return of each and every one of them. We don’t have the privilege of giving up on our loved ones.”
The group warned against political spin surrounding the negotiations. “No hollow attempt to present a false image of victory will succeed. There will be no victory, and Hamas will not be defeated as long as it holds even one hostage,” the statement said. “We will bring them back. We will rise.”