Watch: Houthi drone crashes outside Eilat hotel

A drone launched from Yemen by the Houthi rebels crashed Thursday evening outside a hotel in the Red Sea resort town of Eilat, officials and eyewitnesses said.

The incident came shortly after air raid sirens sounded in the city, sending residents and tourists into shelters. The Magen David Adom emergency service said no injuries were reported.

Witnesses described hearing a loud explosion and seeing smoke near the shoreline hotel district. Security forces cordoned off the area, and bomb disposal units were deployed to examine the wreckage.

The Houthis, who are backed by Iran and control much of Yemen, have launched dozens of drone and missile attacks toward Israel in recent months, targeting the Red Sea corridor and southern port cities. Most have been intercepted by Israel’s air defenses or by U.S. and allied naval forces operating in the region.

Thursday’s strike marked one of the closest hits inside Eilat itself since the Houthis began their campaign, highlighting the persistent threat to Israel’s southernmost city and its vital Red Sea tourism hub.

Israeli authorities said they were investigating the incident and assessing whether additional projectiles had been launched from Yemen.