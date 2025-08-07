Zamir says IDF able to eliminate Hamas while protecting hostages

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir convened a high-level strategic assessment Thursday morning with the military General Staff, just hours ahead of a critical security cabinet meeting that will decide whether to move forward with a full-scale offensive and occupation of Gaza.

According to a statement from the IDF Spokesperson's Unit, the multi-front situational briefing covered operational developments across all sectors and outlined military plans for the near future.





2 View gallery Eyal Zamir, Benjamin Netanyahu, Gaza Strip ( Photo: Shalev Shalom, Dana Kopel, Ronen Zvulun / Reuters )

2 View gallery Military chief briefs IDF general staff ( Photo: IDF )

After reports of a heated argument between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Zamir over the next phase of the war, the military chief defended the IDF’s professional independence.

“Debate is deeply rooted in Israeli history and is a core part of the IDF’s organizational culture,” he said. “We will continue to express our views without fear — with integrity, independence and professionalism. We expect our commanders to do the same.”

Zamir said that the decision ahead was not theoretical. "We are dealing in lives and the defense of Israel. while looking our soldiers and civilians in the eyes. We will act with responsibility, integrity and determination and with only the security of the state in mind,” he said.

The chief of staff said the military was nearing the end of 'Operation Gideon’s Chariots,' Israel's latest offensive on the Strip, adding that its objectives had been achieved. He stressed the IDF's readiness to secure Israel’s borders and deter threats. “There will be no more containment. We will disrupt threats at their inception and continue until our goals are met.”

He concluded with a resolute message: “We are committed to defeating and dismantling Hamas. We will act with the hostages in mind and do everything to bring them home.”

IDF troops operate in Gaza ( IDF )





During Thursday evening’s security cabinet, the IDF is expected to present two operational plans — one for a full invasion and one for a siege on the remaining Hamas strongholds, with a recommendation to choose the latter.

While Netanyahu reportedly favors conquering and occupying the Strip , believing it offers the best chance to rescue hostages, Zamir supports a strategy focused on surrounding Gaza City and central refugee camps, combined with continued commando raids to minimize risk to hostages and allow space for negotiations.