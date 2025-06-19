850 Iran pounded

'Tanks underneath the hospital': Iran tries to justify strike on Israeli medical center

Tehran denies targeting Soroka—southern Israel's main medical complex—framing the strike as a legitimate attack on an alleged nearby military intelligence hub and underground tank storage to vindicate its actions

Lior Ben Ari|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
War
tanks
Operation Rising Lion
Iran
IDF
In the hours following the missile strike that caused significant damage at Soroka Medical Center in Be’er Sheva on Thursday, Iranian media issued statements framing the attack as a deliberate strike on an IDF installation rather than a hospital.
Iran’s state news agency IRNA claimed the primary target was “the Israeli army’s intelligence and command center” located in the Gev-Yam Negev Advanced Technologies Park near the hospital.
Iranian simulation showing alleged tank storage under the hospital
According to the report, the facility housed thousands of military personnel, cyber and digital command systems and IDF control infrastructure. IRNA added that the hospital was damaged only by the blast wave and was not directly targeted.
Iranian outlets rejected reports of a direct hit on the hospital as “Israeli manipulation,” suggesting Jerusalem was attempting to deflect attention from damage inflicted on what Tehran described as a legitimate military target.
2 View gallery
זירת הנפילה בבאר שבעזירת הנפילה בבאר שבע
Damages to Soroka Medical Center
(Photo: REUTERS/Amir Cohen)
Iranian media further claimed that in recent days, Israel had struck civilian hospitals in Tehran and Kermanshah and alleged that the Israeli hospital was being used to treat IDF soldiers wounded in Gaza.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
A channel affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which has been claiming responsibility for attacks, asserted that the strike was aimed at “a military medical facility for soldiers at Soroka Military Hospital”—a term Iran used despite Soroka being a civilian institution.
2 View gallery
זירת הפגיעה בסורוקה בבאר שבעזירת הפגיעה בסורוקה בבאר שבע
(Photo: Alex Kolomoisky)
One Iranian outlet released a fabricated simulation video purporting to show tanks housed in an underground military storage beneath the hospital.
The IRGC addressed Thursday morning’s barrage, saying, “This morning, a joint attack was carried out using drones and strategic missiles. The Israeli military command center near the hospital was accurately targeted,” the IRGC said in a statement.
“The intelligence and targeting capabilities of Iranian forces are now on display to the world. We’ve already warned that the skies over the occupied territories are no longer secure. There is no safe place, and now we warn that the Zionist regime will not withstand the economic blows to come. We will take revenge on the criminals.”
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""