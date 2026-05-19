Israel marks arrival of new ambassadors in traditional diplomatic reception in Jerusalem

The King David Hotel Jerusalem hosted a traditional diplomatic reception on Wednesday for newly appointed ambassadors from Australia, South Korea, Vietnam, Vatican City and, for the first time, from Republic of Somaliland, marking their formal entry into diplomatic service in Israel.
The reception followed the official credential presentation ceremony earlier in the day at the residence of President Isaac Herzog, where the ambassadors submitted their letters of credence. The ceremony formally marks the beginning of an ambassador’s tenure in Israel and is part of standard diplomatic protocol for incoming heads of mission.
After the presidential ceremony, the diplomats proceeded to Jerusalem for a reception organized in coordination with the Foreign Ministry. Such gatherings are routinely held for newly arriving ambassadors and serve as an informal continuation of the formal state ceremony, allowing diplomats to meet counterparts and senior officials in a more social setting.
The ambassadors in attendance included Australia’s Neil Hawkins, South Korea’s Park In-ho, Vietnam’s Nguyen Ky Son, Vatican Apostolic Nuncio Archbishop Giorgio Lingua and Somaliland’s Dr. Mohamed Omar Hagi Mohamoud, who is serving as the first representative of Somaliland to be posted to Israel. They were accompanied by spouses, embassy staff and other members of the diplomatic corps.
President Isaac Herzog received the credentials of Somaliland’s first ambassador to Israel, Dr. Mohamed Hagi, and congratulated Somaliland on its “historic” decision to open an embassy.
“The incredible joy of the people of Somaliland shown upon Israel’s recognition of your nation warmed our hearts,” Herzog said. “I think this is a unique opportunity to develop dialogue with nations of Muslim countries who are so important in the region. You are facing many challenges, and we are here to assist and help with all the important fields of life, from food security, to energy, to science in order to enjoy prosperity together. So welcome, shalom to you, and hopefully we will go from strength to strength together.”
The event included a cocktail reception and informal meetings among participants, reflecting the customary diplomatic practice of combining ceremonial protocol with networking opportunities at the start of a mission. Jerusalem, as Israel’s capital and seat of government institutions, regularly hosts such receptions for incoming ambassadors as part of the accreditation process.
Upon arrival, hotel staff welcomed the ambassadors and directed them to the reception area where the gathering took place. The venue has frequently been used for official state and diplomatic events over the years due to its central location and proximity to government institutions.