Israel marks arrival of new ambassadors in traditional diplomatic reception in Jerusalem

The reception followed the official credential presentation ceremony earlier in the day at the residence of President Isaac Herzog, where the ambassadors submitted their letters of credence. The ceremony formally marks the beginning of an ambassador’s tenure in Israel and is part of standard diplomatic protocol for incoming heads of mission.

The reception followed the official credential presentation ceremony earlier in the day at the residence of President Isaac Herzog, where the ambassadors submitted their letters of credence. The ceremony formally marks the beginning of an ambassador’s tenure in Israel and is part of standard diplomatic protocol for incoming heads of mission.

The reception followed the official credential presentation ceremony earlier in the day at the residence of President Isaac Herzog, where the ambassadors submitted their letters of credence. The ceremony formally marks the beginning of an ambassador’s tenure in Israel and is part of standard diplomatic protocol for incoming heads of mission.

After the presidential ceremony, the diplomats proceeded to Jerusalem for a reception organized in coordination with the Foreign Ministry. Such gatherings are routinely held for newly arriving ambassadors and serve as an informal continuation of the formal state ceremony, allowing diplomats to meet counterparts and senior officials in a more social setting.

After the presidential ceremony, the diplomats proceeded to Jerusalem for a reception organized in coordination with the Foreign Ministry. Such gatherings are routinely held for newly arriving ambassadors and serve as an informal continuation of the formal state ceremony, allowing diplomats to meet counterparts and senior officials in a more social setting.

After the presidential ceremony, the diplomats proceeded to Jerusalem for a reception organized in coordination with the Foreign Ministry. Such gatherings are routinely held for newly arriving ambassadors and serve as an informal continuation of the formal state ceremony, allowing diplomats to meet counterparts and senior officials in a more social setting.

The ambassadors in attendance included Australia’s Neil Hawkins, South Korea’s Park In-ho, Vietnam’s Nguyen Ky Son, Vatican Apostolic Nuncio Archbishop Giorgio Lingua and Somaliland’s Dr. Mohamed Omar Hagi Mohamoud, who is serving as the first representative of Somaliland to be posted to Israel. They were accompanied by spouses, embassy staff and other members of the diplomatic corps.

The ambassadors in attendance included Australia’s Neil Hawkins, South Korea’s Park In-ho, Vietnam’s Nguyen Ky Son, Vatican Apostolic Nuncio Archbishop Giorgio Lingua and Somaliland’s Dr. Mohamed Omar Hagi Mohamoud, who is serving as the first representative of Somaliland to be posted to Israel. They were accompanied by spouses, embassy staff and other members of the diplomatic corps.

The ambassadors in attendance included Australia’s Neil Hawkins, South Korea’s Park In-ho, Vietnam’s Nguyen Ky Son, Vatican Apostolic Nuncio Archbishop Giorgio Lingua and Somaliland’s Dr. Mohamed Omar Hagi Mohamoud, who is serving as the first representative of Somaliland to be posted to Israel. They were accompanied by spouses, embassy staff and other members of the diplomatic corps.