Somaliland marks independence after Israel recognition as president plans visit

Somaliland marked its first Independence Day since Israel recognized it last December, with thousands gathering Monday in the capital, Hargeisa, for a military parade and traditional dancing.

This year’s celebrations carried added excitement after Israel became the first country to recognize Somaliland since it declared independence from Somalia in 1991, AFP reported.

8 View gallery A military parade in Hargeisa, Somaliland marking the country's Independence Day ( Photo: Kang-Chun Cheng / AFP )

But hopes in Hargeisa that other countries, including the United States, the United Arab Emirates and Ethiopia, would follow suit have not yet materialized. Those countries see Somaliland’s value as a strategic military and commercial foothold on the Gulf of Aden, near Yemen, and as a democratic haven in a volatile region.

Somaliland’s breakaway from Somalia has faced strong opposition from the African Union and other partners, who fear recognition could encourage similar moves elsewhere.

While most Somaliland residents have welcomed Israel’s recognition, there have also been signs of opposition in the almost entirely Muslim country. In the western city of Borama, large protests broke out after Israel’s move, with dozens arrested or wounded by security forces. Religious scholars were also arrested after delivering sermons condemning ties with Jerusalem, while young people were detained for waving Palestinian flags.

In Israel, President Isaac Herzog received the credentials of Somaliland’s first ambassador to Israel, Dr. Mohammed Hagi, and congratulated Somaliland on its “historic” decision to open an embassy.

8 View gallery President Isaac Herzog receives the credentials of Somaliland’s first ambassador to Israel, Dr. Mohammed Hagi ( Photo: Kobi Gideon/GPO )

“The incredible joy of the people of Somaliland shown upon Israel’s recognition of your nation warmed our hearts,” Herzog said. “I think this is a unique opportunity to develop dialogue with nations of Muslim countries who are so important in the region. You are facing many challenges, and we are here to assist and help with all the important fields of life, from food security, to energy, to science in order to enjoy prosperity together. So welcome, shalom to you, and hopefully we will go from strength to strength together.”

Hagi said Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi would soon visit Israel.

“We have built a great relationship, which is a strategic one that will pave the way forward on many things in all domains, whether that is development, political cooperation, security cooperation, and, of course, the people-to-people relationship,” he said.

8 View gallery Dr. Hagi and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar

“The people of Somaliland very much appreciate that Israel became the first country to recognize Somaliland in 1960, and again, after 35 years of independence and sovereignty, Israel again became the first country that recognized Somaliland. Our relationship is unique because it’s not just about two governments, it’s about the people of Israel and the people of Somaliland. In Somaliland, you can see lots of Israeli flags and people waving them in the streets and in rural areas as well.”