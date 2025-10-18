850 until the last hostage

Thousands rally in Tel Aviv demanding return of all remaining hostages from Gaza

Families of captives and supporters flood Hostages Square as pressure mounts on Israeli leadership to secure return of remaining deceased hostages; Hamas says it will release bodies of two more hostages

Thousands gathered Saturday night in Tel Aviv alongside families of hostages and recently released captives, demanding the return of the bodies of Israelis still held in Gaza.
The rally came as Hamas announced it would return the bodies of two more hostages, and as Israel marks the return of 20 living captives from the coastal enclave. The remains of 18 more hostages are still held in Gaza.
Families of hostages and supporters hold signs bearing the faces of Israelis still held in Gaza, during a rally at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025
(Photo: Tal Shahar)
An aerial view shows thousands gathering at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, during a rally demanding the return of Israelis still held in Gaza
(Photo: Aviv Atlas)
One of the speakers was Einav Zangauker, whose son Matan — one of the 20 living hostages freed this week from Hamas captivity — addressed the crowd. She extended her thanks to the thousands in attendance. She vowed that “the fight will not end until the last fallen hostage comes back to us, until every family is able to accompany their loved one to a proper burial.”
She also paid tribute to IDF soldiers, acknowledging “the immense price you and your loving families have paid these past two years, in body and in soul” and pledged eternal gratitude.
Addressing families of the deceased, Zangauker said: “I am sorry and I ask your forgiveness that you had to pay the heaviest price. My heart will always be with you and the memory and legacy of your loved ones will be a guiding light at my feet.”
Einav Zangauker, whose son Matan was recently freed from Hamas captivity, becomes emotional during a rally at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025
(Photo: Tal Shahar)
Demonstrators gather around a banner reading 'President Trump, bring the last hostages home' during a rally at Hostages’ Square in Tel Aviv, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025
(Photo: Aviv Atlas)
Turning her criticism to the government, she asserted: “Returning every dead hostage and ending the war is only the first campaign in repairing the failure and healing the nation. The correction will be completed when all those responsible for the failure go home and give account.”
She concluded with emotion: “Today I stand here and say with great pride — let every Hebrew mother know she stands behind a whole people who will continue fighting to bring back every dead hostage and every soldier from the battlefield. And now, for the first time in two years, I allow myself to live my dream — to once again be a mother to Matan, Natali and Shani.”
