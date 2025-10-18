Hamas hands over bodies of two more hostages to Red Cross

The International Committee of the Red Cross on Saturday night received the bodies of two more Israeli hostages from Hamas and is in the process of transferring them to Israeli forces, according to Israeli officials.

The terrorist group handed over the bodies in Gaza City, in the northern part of the enclave. Once their identities are confirmed, the number of deceased hostages remaining in Gaza will officially stand at 16.

2 View gallery ( Photo: AP Photo/Yousef Al Zanoun )

The transfer is part of the ongoing ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, under which 20 living hostages and 10 bodies have been returned, not including Saturday's release.

In a joint statement, the IDF and the Shin Bet internal security agency confirmed they had been notified of the transfer. “Hamas is required to uphold the agreement and take the necessary steps to return all the deceased hostages,” the statement said.

Following the handover, the chief military rabbi is expected to conduct a burial ceremony for the two in Gaza before their return to Israel.

To date, 20 living hostages have been released by terrorist groups in Gaza, along with the remains of 10 others. Eighteen more bodies of Israeli hostages are still held in the enclave. Under the terms of the ceasefire agreement, Hamas is obligated to return all of them.

Among the 18 whose remains are still in Gaza are Col. Asaf Hamami, Capt. Omer Neutra, Lt. Hadar Goldin, Staff Sgt. Itay Chen, Sgt. Maj. Ran Gvili, Sgt. Oz Daniel, Meni Godard, Arie Zalmanowicz, Tal Haimi, Tamir Adar, Dror Or, Ronen Engel, Sahar Baruch, Amiram Cooper, Lior Rudaeff and foreign nationals: Thai citizens Sontia Ok'Krasarb and Sudthisak Rinthalak and Joshua Loitu Mollel of Tanzania.

Israeli officials expressed surprise at the announcement, saying there had been no prior indication that additional remains would be returned on Saturday. Earlier in the evening, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt to remain closed until further notice. His office said the decision would be re-evaluated based on how Hamas fulfills its commitments to return the deceased and implement the agreed-upon terms.

2 View gallery IDF troops receive hostage Eliyahu 'Churchill' Margalit's coffin in Gaza ( Photo: IDF )

Earlier Saturday, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum confirmed that one of the returned bodies had been identified as Eliyahu “Churchill” Margalit , a civilian abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz. In a statement, his family thanked the Israeli public and the forum for their support: “We promise not to stop or rest until every last hostage is brought to burial in Israel.”