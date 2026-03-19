'We had a miracle': Family escapes seconds before Iranian cluster missile hits their home

A home in the community settlement of Neta in the Lachish region was severely damaged Wednesday by a cluster missile fired by Iran. The family living in the house entered their reinforced safe room before the impact. “We had a great miracle,” the father said.

“I was outside and heard the siren,” he said. “I ran to the safe room and my wife and the children were already there. When the siren ended, I heard noises. I left the safe room because I thought someone was in the house looking for shelter and wanted to get in. I shouted, ‘Is anyone here?’ No one answered, and I went back to the safe room.”

Moment of impact at a home in a moshav in the Lachish region

4 View gallery Site of impact in Lachish ( Photo: Police )

4 View gallery Site of impact in Lachish ( Photo: Police )

4 View gallery ( Photo: Police )

“The moment I closed the door, I heard a huge explosion,” said the father, who asked not to be identified. “When we came out, we saw smoke and dust. The house was badly hit and there is massive damage,” he said.

Dina Gavrieli lives with her family in the house next door, which sustained light damage from shrapnel. She was in the safe room with her children when the missile struck.

“There is minor property damage, but the main thing is that everyone is safe,” Gavrieli said. “We are still processing and slowly recovering from this incident.”

4 View gallery Impact at Dina's home

“My husband and I are both in reserve duty, and we hadn’t seen each other all week. It was a quiet evening. There was a siren and my husband was at prayers. I went into the safe room with the children, and within two minutes we heard interception explosions that I’m not used to hearing. It sounded closer, and within moments there was a very loud boom. The house shook and there was a strong blast wave.”