Fallen soldier's wife is expecting their first child

IDF reservist Master Sergeant Yedidia Bloch, 31, who was seriously injured last week in a battle in southern Lebanon, died of his wounds in the hospital on Tuesday. Bloch, a resident of Mevo Horon, was expecting his first child and is survived by his wife Sapir, who is in the eighth month of her pregnancy; he also is survived by his parents and 7 siblings.

Yedidia studied at Yeshivat Chitzim in Itamar in the northern West Bank, served in the Paratroopers Brigade and also fought in the 2014 Gaza War known as Operation Protective Edge. He continued his contribution to the IDF in the reserves, and in the current war he fought in Gaza and on the northern front as part of maneuvers in Lebanon. He was seriously injured last week in a battle in southern Lebanon, and after a long struggle in the Rambam Hospital he died Tuesday from his injuries.

His family describes a man whose life was full of love for the country, generosity of heart and a genuine connection to every person he met. "He was a devoted friend, with a big heart and always ready to help others, and a figure admired by all his nephews and nieces," said a relative.

2 View gallery Fallen IDF reservist sodlier Master Sergeant Yedidia Bloch, 31

His family donated his organs in order to save others.

"Someone asked me today what the name Yedidia means - and it is enough to see the light on your face to feel your friendship. Our beloved nephew and hero, the light of his eyes, the light of his heart," Yedidia's aunt, Naomi, said in tribute to him.

Yedidia's friend, Omri, wrote: "Seven years ago when I was hiking the Israel Trail with my friend Assi, we arrived in the evening before sunset at Mevo Horon in the Latrun area. When we arrived we were so hungry and we met people told us that there was a pizzeria at the entrance of the community. Most of all I remember the reception of Yedidia when we met him there. He took our invitation, and he came to sit with us. I later found out that he served together with one of my best childhood friends and I knew at that moment that I had met a special person."

"He was such a handsome man, blond, tall, with bright eyes. A light-hearted, funny guy and a smiling and happy person, and just as beautiful on the inside," wrote Omri. "I will never forget how when we came to pay him for the pizza, he simply said that it was on him. This kindness moved me so much at that moment. I thought about what a privilege it is to meet such kind people in a way that simply gives from the heart. Yedidia Bloch, you are the beautiful Israeli. This is how I will remember you as a man and a dear friend, a man of giving, laughter and true love. I will tell your child about you as soon as he grows up - so that he knows what a special and kind man his father was."

Nissan, another friend of Yedidia, wrote: "In October 2017, I started studying, and on the first day I saw that I and another handsome blond guy with the only knitted kippa wearers. We immediately connected and were best friends for our college years. Always smiling, never angry and looking only to help and donate. For a whole year I followed every report and names of fallen soldiers in anxiety. For five days, we hoped but unfortunately sometimes God says no. You are now close to the throne of honor. Rest in peace friend."

Yisrael Gantz, head of the Binyamin Regional Council, where Mevo Horon is located, eulogized the fallen soldier. "All these days we prayed for Yedidia. He went into battle with self-sacrifice and lived a noble life, and thus he fought and died for the sake of the people of Israel and complete victory. Thanks to him, the people of Israel will overcome and win."

2 View gallery four soldiers killed in battle earlier on Tuesday in Jabaliya in northern Gaza) ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )