Indonesia says prepared to take in Gazans fleeing war

President Prabowo Subianto says there could be 1,000 Palestinians from the Strip in the first wave including wounded and traumatized civilias to be allowed into Indonesia temporarily until they fully recover 

Updated:
Indonesia is ready to temporarily shelter Palestinians hit by the war in Gaza, President Prabowo Subianto said on Wednesday, estimating there could be 1,000 in the first wave, as he started a trip to the Middle East and Turkey.
Prabowo said he has instructed his foreign minister to quickly discuss with the Palestinian side and other parties about how to evacuate impacted Palestinians to Indonesia, a Muslim-majority country.
2 View gallery
פראבואו סוביאנטו נשיא אינדונזיהפראבואו סוביאנטו נשיא אינדונזיה
Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto
(Photo: AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
"We are ready to evacuate the wounded, the traumatized, the orphans," Prabowo said, adding the victims would be in Indonesia temporarily until they have fully recovered from their injuries and the situation in Gaza was safe for their return. Jakarta has been advocating for a two-state solution and has sent humanitarian aid.
Indonesia wants to increase its role in seeking a resolution to the conflict, Prabowo said, adding this plan is not easy.
2 View gallery
AFP_540433-01-08652711.jpgAFP_540433-01-08652711.jpg
Palestinians in Gaza
(Photo: AFP)
"Indonesia's commitment in supporting the safety of Palestinians and their independence has pushed our government to act more actively," Prabowo said, as he was about to embark on an overseas trip which includes Turkey, Egypt and Qatar.
Prabowo's comment comes two months after Indonesia's foreign ministry said it "strongly rejects any attempt to forcibly displace Palestinians" as U.S. President Donald Trump suggested permanently moving Palestinians out of Gaza.
First published: 10:36, 04.09.25
