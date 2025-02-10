Trump’s plans for Gaza ‘doomed,’ senior Hamas official says

Hamas' Gaza chief Khalil al-Hayya said on Monday that the plans of the West, the United States and U.S. President Donald Trump for the Gaza Strip were "doomed" and vowed to resist them.

"We will bring them down as we brought down the projects before them," he said during a commemoration of the 46th anniversary of Iran's Islamic Revolution.

2 View gallery Hamas' Gaza chief Khalil al-Hayya ( Photo: Khalil Hamra, AP )

Trump said on Sunday he was committed to buying and owning Gaza, but could allow sections of the war-ravaged land to be rebuilt by other states in the Middle East.

Last week, in a joint press conference with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump proposed turning the war-torn territory into what he called the “Riviera of the Middle East.”

2 View gallery US President Donald Trump ( Photo: Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP )

He also floated the idea of relocating Gaza’s Palestinian population to other countries, particularly Egypt and Jordan, as it is being rebuilt.

The proposal has been met with widespread criticism, especially in the Arab world, where officials have condemned any forced displacement of Palestinians.