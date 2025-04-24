Undercover Israeli forces raid West Bank hideout, arrest head of terror cell in Nablus

Israeli security forces on Thursday arrested Islam Qara'an, the head of a terror cell operating out of the Balata refugee camp in Nablus, as part of “Operation Iron Wall,” a months-long counterterrorism effort in the West Bank’s Samaria region.
In a joint statement, the IDF, Shin Bet, and Israel Police said undercover Border Police officers and IDF troops from the Samaria Brigade, acting on precise intelligence provided by the Shin Bet, located Qara'an at a hideout and arrested him along with another terror operative.
The statement noted that as the forces arrived at the scene, violent riots broke out, endangering the troops. In response, the forces fired toward those involved in the disturbances. No Israeli forces were injured in the incident.
The IDF launched Operation Iron Wall nearly three months ago, initially focusing on the city of Jenin before expanding to other areas. Earlier this month, the operation was broadened in the Balata refugee camp near Nablus, with two special units and nearly three additional battalions deployed to the area.
“Security forces will continue to act wherever necessary to thwart terrorism and protect Israeli civilians,” the joint statement concluded.