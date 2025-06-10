After 4 days of searching, body of missing Israeli woman found off Crete coast

Her family believes she slipped and fell from a cliff into the water. Peleg had planned to fly to Israel on Tuesday, and everything in her home indicated she was preparing for her return.

She had baked cookies, laid out a puzzle she intended to finish, and left a window open for ventilation. The house she had rented in Crete, where she had been staying in recent months to work on a new book, was left intact and orderly: her passport, wallet and personal computer were all in place.

Peleg, who had been living in the village of Kámbos in eastern Crete, was last seen the previous Wednesday. A search had been underway since Saturday, after all contact with her was lost. Her nephew, Eli Rapoport, who is in Crete coordinating the family’s efforts, had been expecting to pick her up at Ben-Gurion Airport on Tuesday.

