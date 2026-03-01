US said to have used B-2 stealth bombers in latest Iran strikes

The United States is said to have used B-2 stealth bombers in its recent strikes on Iran, according to analysts tracking military aircraft movements through open-source flight data.
The information was published by the founder of the Military Air Tracking Alliance, a group of about 30 analysts who monitor military and government flight activity.
There has been no official confirmation from American authorities.
The same aircraft were used in a major U.S. operation in late June 2025, when American forces struck three Iranian nuclear facilities, Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, during the war between Israel and Iran. According to US officials at the time, B-2 bombers dropped 14 Massive Ordnance Penetrators on fortified targets, part of a broader mission that involved more than 125 aircraft and dozens of precision-guided munitions.
That operation began with Tomahawk missiles launched from a US submarine and was followed by coordinated airstrikes designed to penetrate heavily fortified underground sites. President Donald Trump later described the June strikes as a “spectacular military success,” saying Iran’s key nuclear facilities had been “completely and totally obliterated.”