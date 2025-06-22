Minute by minute: How the US launched a devastating strike on Iran’s nuclear sites

The operation followed a series of diversionary efforts and reports of tension between Washington and Jerusalem over the timing and scope of the mission. Despite speculation of a rift, U.S. and Israeli officials confirmed that the operation was closely coordinated, with Trump informing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of the impending action just hours beforehand. The War Cabinet reportedly convened in an underground bunker to monitor the strikes in real time.

Fordow uranium enrichment facility after it was struck

In the lead-up to the attack, American officials had publicly played down the likelihood of imminent military action. On Saturday, U.S. sources confirmed that B-2 stealth bombers had deployed to Guam, while others insisted no orders had been issued to prepare for an operation involving those aircraft. Yet shortly after, The New York Times reported that additional U.S. fighter jets were being moved into the Middle East, potentially to escort the bombers.

According to U.S. statements released Sunday morning, the bombers entered Iranian airspace via Iraq and Syria. Meanwhile, a U.S. missile destroyer entered the eastern Mediterranean, while another naval strike group was en route to the Arabian Sea. The Pentagon described these deployments as purely “defensive.”

Iranian officials had issued warnings to Washington just hours before the strikes, aiming to deter any attack on its nuclear sites. Reuters reported that in the absence of U.S. involvement, Israel was likely preparing to strike Fordow independently. However, even as American media speculated that Trump had not yet decided whether to join Israel’s campaign, the U.S. assault on Iranian targets was already underway.

How it happened — minute by minute:

Midnight (Israel time) Operation Midnight Hammer begins: At exactly 00:00, a U.S. submarine launched more than 24 Tomahawk missiles targeting sites in Isfahan. Simultaneously, American forces carried out strikes near Fordow and Natanz to secure safe corridors for incoming U.S. aircraft ahead of bomb deployments.

12:28 a.m. Even before news of the attack broke, President Donald Trump referenced the ultimatum he had issued to Iran. Posting on his social media platform Truth Social, he shared a Fox News report with the caption: “Only time will tell!”

1:40 a.m. Roughly an hour and 40 minutes after the Tomahawk launch, U.S. B-2 stealth bombers began dropping ordnance on the nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. Gen. Dan Cane, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, later stated that 14 Massive Ordnance Penetrators (MOPs) were used in the operation. He reported that “more than 125 military aircraft participated in the mission, using about 75 precision-guided munitions — all within 25 minutes.”

2:50 a.m. Shortly before 3 a.m., Trump posted a dramatic update on Truth Social: “We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home.”

He praised the U.S. military, writing, “There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE!” The White House’s official X account also shared Trump’s statement.

3:05 a.m. Unlike previous Israeli strikes, no footage of the American attack was released, and Iran made no official statement acknowledging the operation or its consequences. Media outlets affiliated with Tehran denied the attack had occurred, claiming there was “no evidence of bombing aside from Isfahan press reports of hearing explosions an hour earlier. The only documentation is Trump’s own statement.”

3:10 a.m. After confirming the strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, Trump posted again on Truth Social, declaring, “Fordow is gone.” He also spoke with Netanyahu shortly after the operation.

3:15 a.m. Trump continued a stream of social media posts, announcing he would deliver a formal statement at 5:00 a.m. Israel time. “I will be giving an Address to the Nation at 10:00 P.M., at the White House, regarding our very successful military operation in Iran,” he wrote. “This is an HISTORIC MOMENT FOR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ISRAEL, AND THE WORLD. IRAN MUST NOW AGREE TO END THIS WAR.”

3:25 a.m. Hezam al-Asad, a senior Houthi official, issued a threat to the United States via his personal account on the X platform, writing, “Washington must bear the consequences.”

3:30 a.m. A media outlet affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps responded to the U.S. strike, posting on X: “Now, the war begins for us.”

3:40 a.m. Iranian state broadcasting confirmed for the first time that “three nuclear sites were recently evacuated — Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan.” However, no official Iranian response to the U.S. strikes had yet been issued.

4:00 a.m. The spokesperson for the crisis management center in Iran’s Qom province confirmed that the Fordow nuclear site had been struck. “A few hours ago, after the Qom air defense system was activated and hostile targets were identified, part of the Fordow nuclear site area was attacked by the enemy,” the statement read. Officials in Isfahan province also reported that the Isfahan and Natanz facilities had been attacked “by the enemy.”

4:15 a.m. Iran’s state television issued a direct threat: “Every American citizen or soldier in the region is now a legitimate target.”

4:20 a.m. Speaking to Reuters, Trump called the operation “an incredible success tonight” and urged Iran “to make peace now.” He added, “They must stop immediately — or they will be hit again.” According to a CNN report, Trump “hopes the strikes in Iran will trigger a diplomatic process” and, for now, has no plans for additional attacks.

4:40 a.m. Netanyahu thanked Trump in an English-language statement, saying, “President Trump and I often say: ‘Peace through strength. First comes strength, then comes peace.’ And tonight, President Trump and the United States acted with a lot of strength.”

Netanyahu praised Trump’s bold decision to strike Iran’s nuclear facilities, calling it “historic.” He added: “Your bold decision to target Iran’s nuclear facilities with the awesome and righteous might of the United States will change history. In Operation Rising Lion, Israel has done truly amazing things. But in tonight's action against Iran's nuclear facilities, America has been truly unsurpassed. It has done what no other country on earth could do.”

“History will record that President Trump acted to deny the world's most dangerous regime, the world's most dangerous weapons," Netanyahu continued. "His leadership today has created a pivot of history that can help lead the Middle East and beyond to a future of prosperity and peace."

5:00 a.m. In his formal statement following the strike, Trump said, “Our objective was the destruction of Iran's nuclear enrichment capacity and a stop to the nuclear threat posed by the world's number one state sponsor of terror. Tonight, I can report to the world that the strikes were a spectacular military success. Iran's key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated."

He added: “Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace. If they do not, future attacks will be far greater — and a lot easier.”

“For 40 years, Iran has been saying ‘Death to America, Death to Israel.’ They have been killing our people, blowing off their arms, blowing off their legs with roadside bombs. We lost over 1000 people and hundreds of thousands throughout the Middle East and around the world have died as a direct result of their hate. In particular, so many were killed by their general Qasem Soleimani. I decided a long time ago that I would not let this happen. It will not continue."

5:35 a.m. In a second statement, this time in Hebrew, Netanyahu said: “In Operation Rising Lion, we have achieved unprecedented accomplishments in Israel’s history. You’ll remember that from the beginning of the operation, I promised you that Iran’s nuclear facilities would be destroyed — one way or another. That promise has been fulfilled.”

5:40 a.m. Following threats from Iranian and Houthi leaders, Trump issued his own warning: “Any retaliatory action by Iran against the United States will be met with far greater force than what was seen tonight. Thank you!”

7:10 a.m. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the first senior Iranian official to respond, accused the U.S. of violating international law. Posting on X, he wrote, “The United States, a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, has committed a grave violation of the UN Charter, international law and the NPT by attacking Iran's peaceful nuclear installations.”

He added, “The events this morning are outrageous and will have everlasting consequences. Each and every member of the UN must be alarmed over this extremely dangerous, lawless and criminal behavior. In accordance with the UN Charter and its provisions allowing a legitimate response in self-defense, Iran reserves all options to defend its sovereignty, interest, and people."