Six hostages to be freed from two Gaza locations













Israel awaits the release on Saturday of six live hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. the release is expected from two locations in the Strip. the first release will be in Rafah where two captives will be handed over to the Red Cross and the second will be later from the center of the Strip, where four more captives will be freed.

6 View gallery Hisham al-Sayed, Omer Shem Tov, Eliya Cohen, Tal Shoham, OmerWankrat, Avera Mangistu ( Photo: Hannah McKay / Reuters, Tomer Shunem Halevi )

Eliya Cohen

Eliya Cohen was abducted from the Nova music festival where he was with his partner Ziv, her nephew Amit Ben-Avida and his partner Karin Schwartzman who were both murdered in the massacre. When the attack began, the four sought shelter in what was later dubbed "the shelter of death." After Eliya was taken hostage, Ziv found out he had intended to propose marriage and had even purchased an engagement ring for her.

Sigi, Eliya's mother last week said she was shocked to learn the horrific conditions in which her son and Alon Ohel were being held, after she received information from hostages who were freed earlier. They were bound in chains and held in terrible conditions, the family said.

https://www.ynetnews.com/article/ska9sdltjl

Omer Wankrat

Omer and his friends arrived at the Nova music festival just an hour before the Hamas massacre began. "I'm scared to death," he said in his last message to his family. Niva his mother said the family knew Omer and his friend Kim Damti, who was massacred, stopped at a shelter that had come under attack. Eight grenades were hurled into it killing Kim and others. Omer was one of the few who survived.

6 View gallery Omer Wankrat's parents wait for his return ( Photo: Yariv Katz )

He is the oldest of three siblings born to Shai and Niva. At 14 he was diagnosed with colitis and was in grave danger during his captivity. "He is a loving brother who has special ties to his siblings. He is friendly and sociable and had developed a love of cooking, into which he invested time and money. His dream was to be a restaurant critic. He is independent and hard working as has been earning his own living since he was 17. He ran a Chef's restaurant where he worked very hard.

Omer Shem Tov

Omer, 22, was abducted from the Nova music festival and held in captivity with Itay and Mia Regev who were freed in November 2023.

"I hope he knows we've been turning the world on its head trying to get him out and that he is not alone," Omer's father Malachi said. "I wish I could send him a message that would keep him strong. We tried to get medications to him and I hope they were delivered. I imagined to myself that if he received them, he would have realized how much was being done for his release.

Tal Shoham

Tal was abducted from his home with his wife and two small children, his mother-in-law and two other family members. They were freed in the November 23 deal while he was left in captivity. The family is not complete until Tal returns, wrote Aviv Baron, Tal's relative.

6 View gallery Tal Shoham with his family who had been released from Hamas captivity in 2023 ( Photo: Courtesy )

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Avera Mengistu

Avera has been held by Hamas since September 2014, when he crossed into Gaza on his own volition through the beach near Kibbutz Zikim. He is a member of the Israeli Ethiopian community which has been fighting for his release since.

6 View gallery Avera Mangistu in a Hamas clip

"People don't know that Avera is a shy and introverted man who was loved by his friends. He would do anything for them," his relative Gil Elias said. "People also don't now how badly he was effected by his brother's death which caused his emotional state that led him to Gaza. He has been struggling with mental illness."





Hisham al-Sayed

Hishas has also been struggling with mental illness and has been captive in Gaza since 2015, after he too crossed the border on his own volition. His family said he had gone into Gaza a few times before. Hamas posted a video of Hisham in a bed with an oxygen mask in 2022.

6 View gallery Hisham Al-Sayed in a Hamas clipo

His mother said that in the Muslim faith, people with mental illness are excused by the law and even God does not judge them.