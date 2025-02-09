Family confirms hostage Alon Ohel is alive but injured in Hamas captivity

After 492 days in captivity, the family of Israeli hostage Alon Ohel received on Sunday confirmation that he is alive.

The family was informed that Ohel, who was abducted from what has been called the " shelter of death " at the Nova music festival massacre, is being held in Gaza. However, they also learned that he has an eye injury and is not receiving medical treatment.

Alon Ohel

The confirmation came from recently released hostages who had been held with Ohel in Hamas' underground tunnel network since the day of his abduction.

Ohel, who will turn 24 on Monday, is a gifted pianist and musician from Lavon, a community in northern Israel. He began playing at the age of nine and had planned to continue his musical studies at the Rimon School of Music, focusing on jazz. He had also intended to move to Tel Aviv to pursue his musical dreams. Those plans were shattered on October 7, 2023, when Hamas terrorists stormed the Nova festival in Kibbutz Re’im, killing hundreds and abducting scores of revelers. Ohel was among those taken to Gaza.

Tribute to hostage Alon Ohel across Israel

Another hostage abducted from the same bunker, Elia Cohen, is reportedly among those set to be released in the first phase of the current hostage deal. In June 2024, video footage surfaced showing Ohel being taken hostage along with Hersh Goldberg-Polin , who was later killed in captivity , Or Levy , who was freed on Saturday, and Cohen.

Ohel’s family said he is being held in harsh conditions underground, without daylight or access to basic human necessities, and that he remains injured. His mother, Idit, told Ynet that the news was both overwhelming and emotional.

Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Or Levy and Elia Cohen abducted on October 7





"The feelings are very complex and difficult. It’s very unsettling, but at the same time, we are also deeply moved to know that Alon is alive," she said. "It’s very distressing to hear about his condition from those who were recently released. He has been in the tunnels this entire time, suffering from severe captivity conditions, including poor nutrition. He has an eye injury we were not aware of."

Ohel’s family expressed outrage over his continued captivity and the suffering he and other hostages endure.

"We are devastated and horrified by his dire physical and mental state and the abuse he and the other hostages are still enduring," the family said in a statement. "Alon has survived hell until now, but time is running out. The release of the hostages cannot be delayed. Every single one of them must be considered a humanitarian case."

His mother added, "We must do everything—right now—to bring them home. All of them need to be released urgently. The condition of the men in captivity is deteriorating. We do not accept the selection process that was imposed. It must be corrected. There must be a meaningful push to release them week after week without pause."



The family has not yet spoken with Or Levy, who was abducted alongside Ohel. "I would like to meet him, and I am waiting for any additional information," Idit said. "When Or is ready. He needs to be with his family now. He just found out that his wife was murdered. I want him to heal, and when the time comes for him to speak about Alon, we will be grateful to hear from him and visit him."

On Monday, Ohel will mark his 24th birthday in captivity. His family is organizing an event at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv at 7 p.m. to honor him.

"I have only one wish for Alon’s birthday—that he comes home now," his mother said. "Hold on, I know you are strong. Think of us, think of all the things you still want to accomplish. Think about music, about the things you love. Strength doesn’t only come from food—it comes from thoughts, from dreams, even from water… even from air, if he has it. Hold on—this will be over soon. We love him. An entire nation stands behind him, thinking of him and praying for him. He is strong, and he will get through this. Our family has endured hardships before, including hunger during the Holocaust. They survived. And Alon will survive. It is in his blood. He is strong—I know he is strong. He is amazing. When he returns, he will have so much to tell us, and an entire life to live with pride and to fulfill many dreams."

Through tears, she said she imagines the moment she will embrace her son again. "I imagine his hands—his delicate pianist’s hands. Just to hold them, to see that they are okay, that he is okay," she said.

Ohel and his mother Idit

She urged the public to attend the gathering at Hostage Square. "As many people as possible should come. Pray for him. I will lead a meditation for prayer, to strengthen and help bring about the release of the hostages. The more people come, the stronger it will be," she said.

Ohel’s family also issued a direct plea to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Security Cabinet, and the government to push forward with the second phase of hostage releases.

"It is your moral duty to do everything possible to save Alon and all the hostages," the family said.