Rioting West Bank settlers clash with Palesinians, home set on fire

Dozens of settlers arrive at the village of Burqin for the second time in days, set a home on fire; The IDF says investigating Palestinian claims that five villagers are hurt when settlers and local Palestinians throw stones at each other 

Elisha Ben Kimon|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
West Bank
IDF Lookout
Terror attack
Riots
Settlers
Settlers clashed with Palestinians in the West Bank overnight, wounding at least five residents of the village of Burqin when settlers and Palestinians threw stones at each other. The IDF said it was investigating the claims.
Dozens of settlers approached the village, which was the home of a terrorist who murdered a woman on her way to deliver her baby last week. They began hurling stones and set a home on fire while its residents were inside.
3 View gallery
עימותים אלימים בין מתנחלים לפלסטינים בכפר בורוקין בשומרוןעימותים אלימים בין מתנחלים לפלסטינים בכפר בורוקין בשומרון
Fires set by rioting settlers in the West Bank village of Burqin
3 View gallery
צאלה גז, הנרצחת בפיגוע בשומרוןצאלה גז, הנרצחת בפיגוע בשומרון
Tzeela Gez
Late last week, settlers set five of the homes in the village on fire, as well as cars belonging to local residents. The riots took place while IDF Engineering Corps troops were present to map the homes of the terrorists involved in the shooting attack that killed Tzeela Gez, ahead of a possible demolition of the structures.
3 View gallery
כוחות צה״ל מיפו את בתיהם של שני המחבלים שסייעו ברצח של צאלה גז ז״ל בפיגוע סמוך לברוכיןכוחות צה״ל מיפו את בתיהם של שני המחבלים שסייעו ברצח של צאלה גז ז״ל בפיגוע סמוך לברוכין
IDF troops in Bourquin preparing the homes of terrorists for demolition
(IDF)
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Riots should have been anticipated because settlers had been attacking Palestinian villages in retaliation for terror attacks in the past couple of years, but officials claimed that they had prevented worse violence from breaking out. Still, despite all those incidents, no settlers have been arrested and no indictments handed down.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""