Rioting West Bank settlers clash with Palesinians, home set on fire

Settlers clashed with Palestinians in the West Bank overnight, wounding at least five residents of the village of Burqin when settlers and Palestinians threw stones at each other. The IDF said it was investigating the claims.
Dozens of settlers approached the village, which was the home of a terrorist who murdered a woman on her way to deliver her baby last week. They began hurling stones and set a home on fire while its residents were inside.
Late last week, settlers set five of the homes in the village on fire, as well as cars belonging to local residents. The riots took place while IDF Engineering Corps troops were present to map the homes of the terrorists involved in the shooting attack that killed Tzeela Gez, ahead of a possible demolition of the structures.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Riots should have been anticipated because settlers had been attacking Palestinian villages in retaliation for terror attacks in the past couple of years, but officials claimed that they had prevented worse violence from breaking out. Still, despite all those incidents, no settlers have been arrested and no indictments handed down.