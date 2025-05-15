Pregnant Israeli woman killed in West Bank shooting attack; baby delivered in emergency procedure

Tzeela Gez, mother of three from Bruchin, critically wounded in shooting while en route to give birth; doctors deliver baby, who remains in severe but stable condition as security forces continue to search for terrorist

Elisha Ben Kimon|
A pregnant Israeli woman was killed in a shooting attack Wednesday evening in the northern West Bank while on her way to give birth, Israeli authorities said.
The victim, Tzeela Gez, a mother of three and mental health counselor from the settlement of Bruchin, was traveling with her husband to the hospital when a terrorist opened fire near the communities of Peduel and Bruchin in Samaria, also known as the northern West Bank.
2 View gallery
צאלה גז שנרצחה בפיגוע - והזירהצאלה גז שנרצחה בפיגוע - והזירה
Tzeela Gez
(Photo: Magen David Adom)
Shortly before the attack, Gez’s husband, Hananel, had sent a message to his workplace explaining he would not be available the following day due to the impending birth of their fourth child.
Gez was critically wounded in the shooting and rushed to Rabin Medical Center in Petah Tikva, where doctors performed an emergency cesarean section in an effort to save the baby. Despite extensive resuscitation efforts, the hospital said Thursday morning that Gez had succumbed to her injuries.
The newborn was transferred in severe but stable condition to Schneider Children’s Medical Center, where he remains under intensive care.
2 View gallery
כוחות צה"ל בזירת הפיגוע בשומרון, ליד ברוכיןכוחות צה"ל בזירת הפיגוע בשומרון, ליד ברוכין
IDF forces searching for the assailants near Bruchin, northern West Bank
(Photo: IDF)
“It was a difficult and complex night in the trauma room,” the hospital said. “Despite a long battle to save the mother’s life, the medical teams were forced to declare her death.”
The husband sustained light injuries in the attack. Israeli security forces launched a large-scale manhunt for the attacker, deploying troops across the area and conducting searches for several hours.
