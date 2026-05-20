National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir arrived at the facility holding activists from the Gaza-bound flotilla , berated them in front of cameras and distributed the footage himself, as international criticism of Israel continues to mount over the war in Gaza.

In footage released by Ben-Gvir’s office, the minister is seen standing before handcuffed activists, their faces turned toward the floor, while waving an Israeli flag.

Ben-Gvir films himself berating Gaza flotilla activists after Israel seizes vessels

“The summer camp is over,” Ben-Gvir said. “Anyone who acts against the State of Israel will find a determined state. Am Yisrael Chai.”

One of the activists shouted “Free Palestine” toward him and was pinned to the floor by Israel Prison Service officers.

Alongside images of the activists, Ben-Gvir’s office said the footage was from the minister’s tour with prison officers, police and IDF forces at Ashdod Port during the capture of the flotilla activists.

The IDF completed its takeover of the anti-Israel flotilla that left the Turkish port of Marmaris, allegedly en route to the Gaza Strip with humanitarian aid. The Foreign Ministry said 430 activists were brought to Israel.

In its statement after the takeover, the Foreign Ministry said: “The flotilla once again proved it is nothing more than a PR stunt in the service of Hamas. Israel will continue to act in accordance with international law and will not allow any breach of the legal naval blockade on Gaza.”

Shayetet 13 and Shayetet 3 forces took control of the vessels in the Cyprus area , far from Israel’s territorial waters. The forces first boarded the lead and largest boats in an attempt to cause the rest to turn back, but ultimately completed the takeover.

After seizing the vessels, the soldiers transferred the activists to a “floating prison,” from where they were taken to Ashdod Port for detention and questioning. Israel is expected to decide which activists will be detained and which will be deported.

During the operation, soldiers fired rubber bullets in several cases to deter vessels that failed to obey instructions and did not stop, but according to the IDF, there were no injuries or unusual incidents.