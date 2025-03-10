‘Living in fear’: Alawite civilians tell of massacres by Syrian security forces

Syria , a nation exhausted by more than a decade of civil war, has once again plunged into chaos as violent clashes erupted between armed rebels and government security forces in the coastal province of Latakia. The latest violence highlights the deep divisions in Syrian society following the ousting of President Bashar Assad in December 2024—a turning point that many hoped would lead to peace but has instead reignited old rivalries.

According to an official security source speaking anonymously, pro-Assad fighters launched a series of coordinated attacks on security checkpoints and outposts in the region, resulting in the deaths of 121 security personnel and the injury of dozens more. The violence quickly escalated beyond military targets, with reports of horrific massacres against Alawite civilians—the religious minority to which Assad belonged—allegedly carried out by forces linked to the new government.

The recent surge in violence reflects the power vacuum left in the wake of Assad’s downfall. Remnants of Assad’s loyalist forces are refusing to surrender while the new government struggles to consolidate control. Localized skirmishes have quickly spiraled into a full-scale conflict, with both sides accusing the other of war crimes.

Clashes erupted in the city of Jableh and its surrounding rural areas, where intense firefights broke out between security forces and pro-Assad fighters. Latakia, a predominantly Alawite stronghold, had been a pillar of regime support throughout Syria’s brutal civil war, making it a symbolic and strategic target for both sides.

The Syrian Ministry of Defense deployed military reinforcements to the region , sending convoys of heavy artillery and armored vehicles to support security forces. The government framed the operation as a necessary step to crush the insurgency and protect civilians, but eyewitness reports painted a far darker picture.

As government forces pushed back against the rebels, local sources reported that at least 150 Alawite civilians—including women and children—were executed by members of the security forces. The killings took place in villages across Latakia and Tartous, triggering widespread condemnation and calls for accountability.

A leaked video showed a soldier, allegedly from the Ministry of Defense, executing an elderly man in one of the coastal villages. The footage, which spread rapidly online, intensified public outrage and drew comparisons to the brutal tactics used by Assad’s regime in the early years of the war.

Since the collapse of Assad’s rule, a large number of military and security personnel have gone into hiding in the Latakia mountains. Many of these individuals are high-ranking figures accused of committing war crimes on behalf of Assad, and they are believed to be behind the recent violent uprisings in the coastal region.

Rabee, an Alawite resident of Latakia, confirmed that extrajudicial killings had taken place in his village, targeting his relatives. He described the situation as “deeply distressing.”

“My relatives and friends are living in fear,” Rabee said. “Many innocent people in my village have been killed without any reason—they were civilians, and they were murdered by Syrian security forces.”

Alaa Al-Khair, a resident of Qardaha—Bashar Assad’s hometown—emphasized the importance of distinguishing between Assad loyalists and members of the Alawite religion. “Not everyone in the coastal region supports Assad,” Al-Khair said. “Hundreds of thousands of Alawite civilians themselves do not support him.”

He said that while the situation in Qardaha itself was relatively stable, surrounding villages had witnessed executions of civilians, which could further inflame tensions between the government and the coastal population.

'The unraveling of Syrian society'

The brutality has sent shockwaves throughout Syria, raising fears of renewed sectarian conflict and further destabilization of an already fragile region.

A government security official attempted to downplay the atrocities, claiming they were “isolated incidents” carried out by “unorganized crowds” seeking revenge for the assassination of security personnel. However, human rights groups and local activists rejected this explanation, warning that unchecked retaliation could ignite sectarian violence on a massive scale.

Amira Haddad, a political analyst based in Damascus, said: “What we are witnessing is not just a military conflict, but the unraveling of Syrian society. The massacres are a grim reminder that the wounds of the civil war have not healed, and without accountability, history will repeat itself.”

Determined to reassert control, the Syrian Ministry of Defense announced the launch of coordinated military operations to reclaim rebel-held areas. Special forces units and night combat brigades were deployed to conduct precision strikes on militant strongholds, while warplanes carried out airstrikes in rural Jableh.

Ministry of Defense spokesperson Col. Hassan Abdel Ghani issued a stark warning on the X social media platform to the Assad loyalist fighters. “To the remaining fighters: Don’t be fuel for a lost cause,” he wrote. “Bashar Assad fled and abandoned you to your fate. Don’t repeat the mistake—or it will be your last.”

Despite these threats, fighting continued to rage across the region, with neither side willing to back down. Civilian casualties mounted, and humanitarian organizations reported a sharp increase in displacement figures, as families fled their homes in search of safety.

As the violence escalated, public demonstrations erupted across Syria. In cities like Damascus, Idlib, Homs, and Daraa, thousands took to the streets—some rallying in support of the military’s campaign, others demanding an end to the bloodshed and calling for justice for the victims of the massacres.

In Latakia’s Saliba neighborhood, mourners carried Syrian flags and photographs of the slain civilians, chanting for unity and an end to sectarian killings. Protesters called on the international community to intervene and investigate the civilian massacres, fearing the country’s descent back into full-scale war.

The resurgence of violence sent ripples across the Middle East, raising concerns that the conflict could once again draw in regional powers like Iran, Russia, and Turkey. Analysts warn that Iran-backed militias might attempt to rearm pro-Assad fighters, while opposition factions could seek support from neighboring countries, turning Syria into a proxy battleground for external actors.

While the coastal Latakia region remains at the center of the current conflict, other areas of Syria—inhabited by different sectarian groups—remain tense but relatively calm. However, fears persist that the violence could spread to the Kurdish regions in the east or the Druze areas in the south.

For now, the coastal front remains the epicenter of Syria’s struggle for a post-Assad future. As military operations continue and the humanitarian crisis deepens, Syria stands at a dangerous crossroads. The country’s future remains uncertain—caught between the hope for peace and the looming threat of greater chaos.

