Iran says it detained 21,000 suspects during the June war with Israel

Iran’s police detained 21,000 suspects during the 12-day air war between Israel and Iran in June, state media reported on Tuesday. A report by state TV quoted a police spokesperson, Gen. Saeed Montazeralmahdi, as saying people reported the suspects to the authorities.
“The arrest of 21,000 suspects during the 12-day war indicated high awareness and participation of people in providing security,” he said.
Montazeralmahdi did not elaborate on what charges the suspects might face. However, he said more than 260 were suspected of spying and another 172 were arrested because of illegal filming.
He added that police put more than 1,000 checkpoints across the country during the conflict, between June 13-24.
This is the first time Iran’s police have given a total number of arrests during the war. In recent weeks Iran has occasionally reported the arrests of suspects on spying charges.
The Iranians announced last Wednesday that Rouzbeh Vadi, who was convicted of spying for Israel and had provided the Mossad with information that helped in the targeted killings of an Iranian nuclear scientist, was executed by hanging. during the 12-day war in June.
Since the end of June, Iran has executed seven men convicted of spying for Israel, sparking fears from activists that the government could conduct a wave of executions.