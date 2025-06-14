Katz says Tehran will burn if Israeli civilians harmed; IDF reportedly strikes Iranian oil refineries

Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Saturday that Tehran will burn if Iranian missiles continue to target Israel's civilian centers. "The Iranian dictator is holding his people hostage to a reality they do not want. They will pay heavily for the criminal attack on Israeli civilians," he said.

Iran has warned the United States, United Kingdom and France that their bases and ships in the region will be targeted if they help stop Tehran's strikes on Israel, Iran's state media reported on Saturday.

IDF strikes Tabriz in north-west Iran

IDF strikes Tabriz in north-west Iran

Earlier the Iran's Fars news agency reported that Tehran warned the United States that it would target its bases if American forces participated in attacks.

According to a report in the pro-Iran Sabrin news agency in Iraq, Israel was striking oil refineries in Tabriz in north-west Iran.

IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir and the chief of the Air Force, General Tomer Bar said on Saturday in a situation assessment that "the path to Iran has been paved." According to established plans, Israeli Air Force planes will begin operating to strike targets in Tehran.

Iran earlier confirmed that Iranian military intelligence chief Gholam Reza Mehrabi and deputy operations chief Mahdi Rabbani were killed in an Israeli strike.

Iranian military intelligence chief Gholam Reza Mehrabi and deputy operations chief Mahdi Rabbani

Israel warned Iran that if it launched missiles at civilian targets, Israel's response would be severe after the Iranian attacks late on Friday and early on Saturday resulted in the death of at least four people and the wounding of dozens more. The Iranian missile strike also caused severe damage to property after residential areas in Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan and Rishon Lezion sustain direct hits.

Iranian missile salvo over Tel Aviv

The Iranian Fars news agency reported on Saturday that the regime in Tehran informed the United States that its bases would be attacked in the coming days as the war against Israel expands. The agency cited senior Iranian military commanders who said Iran's response to the attacks on its territory would be decisive.