Minute by minute: Hamas' relentless attack on Nahal Oz base on October 7

While the IDF’s investigation into the battle at Nahal Oz base is nearing completion, testimonies of IDF lookouts recently released from captivity as part of the cease-fire deal with Hamas could aid intelligence efforts to track down the Nukhba terrorists who took part in the attack and assist in finalizing one of the war’s key inquiries.

The battle was the deadliest among the numerous attacks on IDF bases near the Gaza border. The probe found that the terrorists had precise intelligence on the base, located 1–2 km from Gaza’s Shuja'iyya neighborhood.

2 View gallery Nahal Oz base, five IDF lookouts reuinting after their release from Gaza ( Photo: Tal Shahar, IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Timeline of the battle:

6:45 a.m. : Around 60 Nukhba terrorists storm the Nahal Oz base from land and by motorized paragliders under cover of heavy mortar and rocket fire.

7:05 a.m. : Terrorists reach the base’s command center and officers’ quarters. Most of the Golani Brigade’s 13th Battalion was outside securing nearby Israeli communities.

7:50 a.m. : An Israeli Air Force drone strikes inside the base despite the chaos and risk of friendly fire, as some terrorists wear IDF uniforms.

8:30 a.m. : Hamas takes full control of the base, moving through shelters.

9:00 a.m. : A second wave of 50 terrorists enters, setting fires. Kidnappings proceed unimpeded, with terrorists using IDF jeeps.

10:00 a.m. : Terrorists roam freely; a third wave of 100 Hamas operatives arrives.

12:00 p.m. : The base’s central command post is overrun and burned. First reinforcements arrive and engage in combat.

1:00 p.m. : The tide turns as IDF forces begin clearing the base.

2 View gallery Nahal Oz base ( Photo: Tal Shahar )

From 7:30 a.m., attack helicopters and drones circled overhead, struggling to differentiate between soldiers and terrorists. Targeting was hampered by limited guidance from burning command posts and distant bases. The probe also found that some terrorists mistaken for soldiers were spared.

Inside a female barracks shelter, 15 soldiers hid. When terrorists approached, they fled in separate directions. Four were killed in a nearby building. Eleven others locked themselves inside another structure as terrorists tried to break in.

An Air Force drone operator launched a precise missile strike nearby despite incomplete identification of the attackers. The blast forced the terrorists to flee, saving the soldiers. Survivors recalled hearing the door handle rattling before the explosion shattered all windows and silenced the attackers.

Five IDF lookouts abducted from Nahal Oz base reuniting in Israel ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

The Air Force carried out 14 drone strikes inside the base, the first at 7:50 a.m., along with six helicopter strikes and 150 Apache cannon rounds. Nearby, drones executed 77 strikes, helicopters 36, and artillery fired over 1,600 shells, with 10 additional fighter jet strikes.

According to the IDF’s investigation, around 60 terrorists were killed from the air in and around Nahal Oz on October 7. Some 53 IDF soldiers were killed in the battle to defend the base.