The names and the faces: Israel's fallen heroes

On Sunday, August 25, the IDF reported that Staff Sergent David Moshe Ben Shitrit, 21, a sailor in the Israeli Navy's 914th patrol boat squadron, from the Benjamin region settlement of Adam, died when an Iron Dome interceptor missile struck his vessel during a Hezbollah attack on the Acre area and northern Israel. Two other sailors from the squadron sustained light to moderate injuries in the incident.
Later, the army reported that Master Sergeant (res.) Shlomo Yehonatan Hazut, 36, a soldier in the 16th Brigade's 9207th Battalion, from Ashdod, fell in battle in the central Gaza Strip.
On Wednesday, August 28, the IDF reported that Staff Sgt. Amit Friedman, 19, from Or Yehuda, a soldier in the Nahal Brigade's 932nd Battalion, was killed in combat in southern Gaza.
Later, the army reported that Master Sergeant (res.) Yohay Hay Glam, 32, a soldier in the 16th Brigade's 6310th Reconnaissance Battalion, from Netanya, was killed by sniper fire near the Netzarim Corridor in the central Gaza Strip.
On Saturday, August 31, the IDF reported that Staff Sgt. Elkana Navon, 20, a squad commander in the Bislach Brigade's 906th Battalion, from Petah Tikva, was killed during fighting in Jenin during a large-scale anti-terror operation in the northern West Bank.
Navon was killed in a clash with terrorists early Saturday morning. A fellow officer from the same battalion was seriously wounded, and two additional soldiers sustained light injuries.
Later, the army reported that the body of Master Sergeant Ori Danino, 25, a signal NCO in the Paratroopers Brigade's 202nd Battalion, from Jerusalem, was recovered from a tunnel in Rafah along with five other hostages. Danino was abducted to Gaza from the Nova music festival on October 7.
On Wednesday, September 11, the IDF reported that Sergeant Major (res.) Daniel Alloush, 37, from Tel Aviv-Yafo, and Sergeant Major (res.) Tom Ish-Shalom, 38, from Nes Harim, both soldiers from the heliborne combat search and rescue Unit 699, were killed in an overnight helicopter crash near the Philadelphi Corridor in Gaza.
Later, the army reported that Staff Sergeant Geri Gideon Hanghal, 24, from Nof HaGalil, a soldier of the Kfir Brigade’s Nahshon Battalion, was killed in a ramming attack near Asaf Junction, close to the West Bank settlement of Beit El.
