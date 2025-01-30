Freed Nahal Oz lookout Agam Berger reunites with family, joins fellow hostages in Israel

Aboard the helicopter to the hospital, Agam told that Karina, Naama, Daniella and Liri, freed earlier, chose to stay with her another week; Her response: 'Perfect!' Watch the emotional reunion

Raanan Ben-Zur|
Agam Berger, the last of five female IDF lookouts abducted from Nahal Oz on October 7, was released from Hamas captivity on Thursday, marking an emotional reunion with her family and fellow soldiers in Israel.
After 482 days in captivity, Berger was transferred to the IDF reception center at the Gaza border, where she reunited with her parents. "We are here, we will never leave you, forever. A promise from your mother," her mother, Merav, told her.
Agam Berger reunites with fellow lookouts at the hospital
(Video: IDF)

From there, she was airlifted by an Israeli Air Force helicopter to Rabin Medical Center in Petah Tikva, where she was greeted by the four other freed Nahal Oz lookouts—Karina Ariev, Naama Levy, Daniella Gilboa and Liri Albag, who were released in the previous phase of the deal last week.
Upon seeing her fellow lookouts at the hospital, Berger ran toward them and embraced them tightly. She also reunited with her relatives, including her brother, whom she greeted with laughter and tears. "How are you this tall? You're as tall as Dad!" she said emotionally.
Albag’s father, Eli, expressed his joy at Berger’s return, saying, "They have closed the circle. Now, there is still a soldier from Nahal Oz who needs to be freed, along with all the other hostages—urgently."
The four released lookouts had prepared welcome signs for Berger’s arrival. In return, during her helicopter flight, she held up a handwritten message reading, "We love you, Am Yisrael Chai." Her parents also wrote a note to her during the flight, informing her that her fellow lookouts had decided to stay at the hospital for another week to be with her, to which she responded, "Perfect!"
6 View gallery
רגע האיחוד המרגש של ארבע התצפיתניות עם חברתן אגם ברגררגע האיחוד המרגש של ארבע התצפיתניות עם חברתן אגם ברגר
Agam Berger reunites with fellow lookouts at the hospital
(Photo: IDF)
6 View gallery
רגע האיחוד המרגש של ארבע התצפיתניות עם חברתן אגם ברגררגע האיחוד המרגש של ארבע התצפיתניות עם חברתן אגם ברגר
(Photo: IDF)
6 View gallery
רגע האיחוד המרגש של ארבע התצפיתניות עם חברתן אגם ברגררגע האיחוד המרגש של ארבע התצפיתניות עם חברתן אגם ברגר
(Photo: IDF)
6 View gallery
רגעי המפגש המרגש של אגם ברגר עם משפחתה בבית החולים בילינסוןרגעי המפגש המרגש של אגם ברגר עם משפחתה בבית החולים בילינסון
Berger reunites with her family at the hospital
(Photo: GPO)
6 View gallery
רגעי המפגש המרגש של אגם ברגר עם משפחתה בבית החולים בילינסוןרגעי המפגש המרגש של אגם ברגר עם משפחתה בבית החולים בילינסון
(Photo: GPO)
6 View gallery
אגם ברגר במסוק בדרכה לבית חוליםאגם ברגר במסוק בדרכה לבית חולים
Berger and her parents airlifted to the hospital
(Photo: IDF)
Berger was handed over to Israeli security forces inside Gaza by Red Cross personnel after a staged release ceremony by Hamas in Jabaliya. According to Israeli officials, Hamas forced her to stand on a stage amid the ruins of destroyed homes, smile and wave as part of a psychological manipulation tactic.
Alongside Berger, two Israeli civilians—Arbel Yehoud, 29, and Gadi Mozes, 80, both kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz—were also released near the ruins of slain Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar’s home in Khan Younis. Additionally, five Thai nationals—Pongsak Thainna, 35, Sathin Suwankham, 34, Sariyaon Watchara, 32, Saitiao Banawat, 27, and Romano Surasak, 30—were freed as part of the exchange.
As Berger’s helicopter landed at Rabin Medical Center, crowds gathered to cheer and welcome her home, marking another milestone in the ongoing efforts to bring back the remaining hostages.
