US court indicts man for illegally exporting weapons to Israel

A 37-year-old man from the Chicago suburb of Palos Hills has pleaded guilty to federal charges related to the illegal export of firearm parts to Israel. Amin Betuni admitted to shipping the parts, which included rifle barrels, gas blocks, and bolt carrier groups to individuals in Israel on at least three occasions during 2022.

To avoid detection, Betuni labeled the shipments with false information, disguising the firearm components as auto parts or George Foreman grills.

Law enforcement agents executed a search warrant at Betuni’s residence in December 2022. During the search, authorities discovered over 1,200 rounds of various types of ammunition, a shotgun, rifles, handguns, additional bolt carrier groups and three Glock conversion devices, commonly referred to as "Glock switches."

These devices allow a firearm to fire multiple rounds with a single shot, effectively converting a semi-automatic weapon into a fully automatic one.

During a separate search of Betuni’s home, authorities found $20,000 in cash, approximately 28 pounds of marijuana, a silencer and its components, a Glock pistol, a shotgun, a SIG Sauer rifle, several high-capacity drum magazines, and more ammunition. Three suspected Glock auto-sear switches were also discovered hidden in a Band-Aid box in Betuni's closet.

The investigation also uncovered evidence from Betuni’s Apple iCloud account, where agents found numerous photos dating back to 2017 and 2018. The images depicted Betuni, sometimes alongside a young child, posing with rifles equipped with drum magazines, silencers, and other modified firearms. The iCloud account also contained instructions on how to install a Glock switch.

Federal agents also discovered text message exchanges between Betuni and other individuals, referred to in the complaint as "Individual 1" and "Individual 2." These messages discussed the acquisition and delivery of Glock switches. In one exchange, "Individual 1" requested a switch, saying, “I need a switch asap, bro,” and “Can you get it for me.”

Betuni then texted "Individual 2," instructing them to bring one Glock switch and leave it in "Individual 1’s" mailbox. Later that evening, "Individual 1" confirmed the delivery, texting, “I got it. Thank-you, cuz,” to which Betuni responded, “No problem,” according to the complaint.

In July 2023, Betuni posted his home as collateral to secure his release from custody, agreeing to maintain the property and turning over a quit claim deed to the U.S. court.

The firearm parts involved in these transactions are listed on the United States Commerce Control List, which requires a license or written approval from the U.S. Department of Commerce for export. Betuni did not obtain the necessary permissions before sending the items abroad.

Betuni pleaded guilty to the federal charge of knowingly and fraudulently exporting firearm parts in violation of U.S. laws and regulations. He now faces a maximum sentence of ten years in federal prison and the sentencing has been scheduled for November 6.