Katz clashes with IDF chief Zamir, freezes appointments and demands new review of Oct. 7 probe

Defense Minister Israel Katz on Monday ordered a new review of the Turgeman Committee’s findings , a day after IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir issued the first personal conclusions and disciplinary steps against senior commanders for failures on Oct. 7. Zamir’s decisions, which removed or reprimanded several top officers, have intensified scrutiny within Israel’s defense establishment.

Katz said he instructed the Defense Ministry’s comptroller, Brig. Gen. (ret.) Yair Volansky — the official responsible for internal oversight within the defense system — to conduct a thorough reexamination of the report prepared by the panel led by Maj. Gen. (ret.) Sami Turgeman, a former head of Southern Command.

The renewed review will also examine issues the IDF never investigated and that the Turgeman team did not address because it relied only on existing internal probes. These include the Jericho Wall document, an internal intelligence assessment outlining Hamas’ attack plan, as well as several investigations the committee marked in red and said were incomplete or insufficient.

Katz said the comptroller will also be tasked with recommending uniform criteria for determining personal accountability. He said the findings must be submitted within 30 days so he can finalize his position on senior IDF appointments under his authority in light of the Oct. 7 failures.